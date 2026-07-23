CJP expands protest nationwide, sparks political battle in West Bengal

Political parties in West Bengal have taken sharply different positions ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) planned protest march in Kolkata on Friday, 24 July. While the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Congress and the Left have expressed solidarity with the students' demands, the BJP-led government has strongly opposed the proposed rally, warning that it will not allow any breakdown of law and order.

TMC leader Pratikur Rehman backed the students' demands, saying, "It is the right of the students to protest against corruption, and I don't think they will have to take permission for that. They should intimate the police about their rally."

He added that TMC supremo and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee had already expressed support for the agitation and that party leaders Mahua Moitra and Sagarika Ghosh had met Sonam Wangchuk. Rehman said he personally backed the students' demands and would try to attend Friday's rally.

Veteran Left leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said the protests should spread across the country. "The students who have been subjected to atrocities (during the CJP's march to Parliament in Delhi on 20 July) did not have firearms with them. They had books and pens. There should be protests all over the country," he said, adding that Left student organisations would also hold a rally in the College Street area on Friday over the same issues.