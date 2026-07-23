INDIA bloc rallies behind students; Rahul says Modi govt 'killing democracy'
Opposition's show of solidarity comes day after Gandhi's press conference in which he laid down 'non-negotiable' demands before govt
With concerns growing over a crackdown on the youth agitation at Jantar Mantar, the Congress-led INDIA bloc on Thursday, 23 July intensified its offensive against the Modi government, expressing solidarity with the protesting students and accusing the Centre of suppressing democratic dissent.
Led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, MPs from the INDIA bloc reached Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg after a strategy meeting at Gandhi's residence.
Addressing the media at the memorial, Gandhi drew a parallel between Mahatma Gandhi's assassination and what he described as the Modi government's assault on democratic institutions.
"Our leader Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated here. Today, the Modi government is assassinating democracy in India. It is brutalising students and beating young people who are peacefully protesting. The Opposition will not accept this. We stand firmly with the students. Narendra Modi must remove the education minister and apologise to the students," Gandhi said.
Earlier in the evening, Opposition MPs had gathered at Gandhi's residence to chalk out their strategy amid the escalating student protests over examination paper leaks and the police action against demonstrators.
According to Gandhi, the alliance had initially planned to march to India Gate but was prevented from doing so by the Delhi Police.
"We wanted to take the Opposition MPs to India Gate, but the police refused permission. So we decided to go to Gandhi Smriti instead. Even now, buses have been stationed around us to block our movement. It is obvious they are scared. But no one can stop us from standing with the students of India," he said.
Gandhi said the decision to take to the streets reflected the Opposition's resolve to stand with the students.
"Our students are on the streets, so all Opposition MPs felt we should also be on the streets. We wanted to go to India Gate, but we were stopped. Then we decided to go to Gandhi Smriti. They parked buses to block our way, but the message to the students is clear—we are with you," he added.
The Opposition's show of solidarity came a day after Gandhi held a press conference in which he laid down three non negotiable demands before the government.
Calling the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan "non-negotiable", he also demanded strict action against those responsible for the alleged assault on students and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been leading the student agitation, called for nationwide protests on Friday, urging citizens to "stand in solidarity with victims of police brutality across India".
In a post on X, the CJP appealed to supporters to gather peacefully and publicly read out the students' demands, while urging student unions and other organisations to coordinate on permissions and logistics.
The Opposition's mobilisation came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on X that the government would establish fast-track courts to ensure "swift and stringent punishment" for those involved in examination paper leaks, asserting that "those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."
Responding to the prime minister's statement, the CJP reiterated its demand for education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, with Dipke taking a swipe at the minister over Modi's remarks.
The Congress and its allies have argued that the issue is no longer confined to paper leaks alone, alleging that the government has responded to legitimate student grievances with force rather than accountability, turning the protests into a larger battle over democratic rights and the future of India's education system.