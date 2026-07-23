INDIA bloc rallies behind students; Rahul says Modi govt 'killing democracy'

With concerns growing over a crackdown on the youth agitation at Jantar Mantar, the Congress-led INDIA bloc on Thursday, 23 July intensified its offensive against the Modi government, expressing solidarity with the protesting students and accusing the Centre of suppressing democratic dissent.

Led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, MPs from the INDIA bloc reached Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg after a strategy meeting at Gandhi's residence.

Addressing the media at the memorial, Gandhi drew a parallel between Mahatma Gandhi's assassination and what he described as the Modi government's assault on democratic institutions.