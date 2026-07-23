Govt gave 10 hours to Vande Mataram debate in Parliament, but NEET leaks?

In December 2025, the government ensured a 10-hour special debate in the Lok Sabha on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, the extended version of the poem it wanted to adopt as the national song. Last year also saw the Lok Sabha devote 12 hours to debating the provisions of the Waqf Bill. However, on the NEET-UG paper leaks, the youth unrest and the crisis in education, it seems reluctant to devote as much time.

Reacting to the Opposition's demand for a debate on the subject, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju has said the government is ready for a discussion, but with a rider. It wants to decide under which rule the debate will be held.

Rule 176 allows for a short-duration discussion lasting two to two-and-a-half hours. Under Rule 267, all other business is suspended to discuss an issue of national importance. The Opposition wants the discussion under Rule 267, but the government has not yet agreed, which is why Parliament has remained stalled for the past three days and no discussion has taken place so far.

The difference is significant because, in a two-hour discussion, the Opposition is allocated only half the time, which is then divided by the speaker among MPs from different Opposition parties. Under Rule 176, therefore, most Opposition MPs get only a few minutes at best to make their points. With interruptions and heckling, the effective speaking time is reduced even further, significantly diluting the debate.