Question Modi on NEET, then I'll answer you: Priyanka Gandhi to media

Congress MP and general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday lashed out at the media over its coverage of the NEET paper leak controversy, accusing journalists of asking only those questions that suited the government and refusing to answer reporters until they questioned the Centre over the issue.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Priyanka said the media should first ask the government whether education minister Dharmendra Pradhan would resign, why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not come to Parliament while students were protesting, and why Union home minister Amit Shah had allegedly ordered police action against demonstrators.

"From now on, I will only answer those questions that are necessary. All of you ask only those questions that the government wants you to ask," she said.

She also questioned the police action against students, asking, "Why are children in hospital? For what reason... are these students terrorists?" She said she would answer reporters' questions only after the media posed these questions to the government.