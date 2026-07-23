Congress seeks withdrawal of ‘false’ cases against Mumbai student protesters

The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday stepped up its support for students protesting against alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, demanding the withdrawal of what it termed “false” cases registered against hundreds of students in Mumbai who joined demonstrations in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led agitation in New Delhi.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal led a delegation of senior party leaders, including Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Naseem Khan and former Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap, to submit a memorandum of demands to Director General of Police (DGP) Sadanand Date and Mumbai police commissioner Deven Bharti.

The party alleged that students faced “illegal detention”, arbitrary police action and privacy violations during the recent crackdown on protesters. It claimed that several young demonstrators were detained before they could reach protest venues and were prevented from participating in peaceful demonstrations.

In its memorandum, the Congress alleged that around 500 to 700 students were taken into preventive custody in Mumbai on 20 and 22 July. Many, it claimed, were picked up from metro stations, public roads and even outside their homes before they could join the protests.