Memes, reels and resistance: Gen Z gives the CJP protest a viral edge
As the agitation spreads beyond Delhi, Instagram and X are awash with satirical memes, trending songs, GRWM videos and pop culture references, blending humour with political messaging
The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest has spilled far beyond the streets, with Gen Z protesters taking the movement to social media through memes, reels, music and satire that have amplified calls for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
As demonstrations spread from Delhi to cities including Mumbai, Indore, Udaipur and Hyderabad, platforms such as Instagram and X have become virtual protest sites where political messaging is intertwined with viral internet culture.
Protesters have used humour and irony to comment on issues ranging from Pradhan's refusal to resign and unemployment to police action during the 20 July march and environmental concerns linked to the use of tear gas.
Several viral posts joked that Pradhan had not resigned because of the lack of employment opportunities or because he was waiting to receive his salary before quitting.
Videos of protesters running from police during the Parliament march were edited with tracks such as Chak De India, Bhag Milkha, Bhag DK Bose, Gangnam Style and the Subway Surfer game soundtrack, with captions poking fun at the day's events.
One widely shared reel captioned a fleeing protester: "Parliament ki doorbell baja ke bhag gaya!", while another thanked the Delhi Police "for the cardio".
A rap video by YouTuber Garam Kalakar, recounting the events of the 20 July protest and alleging police excesses, also gained traction online.
Participants also embraced social media trends by posting "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) and "Outfit of the Day" (OOTD) videos before attending demonstrations.
Some creators mixed fashion content with political commentary, while others joked that their makeup lasted longer than the government.
Environmental concerns also became fodder for satire, with users joking about the pollution caused by tear gas and comparing it with fuel blending policies.
Pop culture references featured prominently. Protesters appeared dressed as Batman, Spider-Man, Superman and Iron Man, while others impersonated Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar and Aamir Khan's alien character from PK. References to films such as Rang De Basanti, Swades and Dhurandhar also circulated widely.
The movement also spawned humorous posts about relationships, with some users joking about crying in the tear gas while remembering former partners, while others described the protest as an ideal place for single people to find a partner.
The CJP, which emerged online after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant referred to unemployed youth as "cockroaches", has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since 20 June, demanding Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities. The agitation has since expanded to several parts of the country.