Memes, reels and resistance: Gen Z gives the CJP protest a viral edge

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest has spilled far beyond the streets, with Gen Z protesters taking the movement to social media through memes, reels, music and satire that have amplified calls for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

As demonstrations spread from Delhi to cities including Mumbai, Indore, Udaipur and Hyderabad, platforms such as Instagram and X have become virtual protest sites where political messaging is intertwined with viral internet culture.

Protesters have used humour and irony to comment on issues ranging from Pradhan's refusal to resign and unemployment to police action during the 20 July march and environmental concerns linked to the use of tear gas.

Several viral posts joked that Pradhan had not resigned because of the lack of employment opportunities or because he was waiting to receive his salary before quitting.

Videos of protesters running from police during the Parliament march were edited with tracks such as Chak De India, Bhag Milkha, Bhag DK Bose, Gangnam Style and the Subway Surfer game soundtrack, with captions poking fun at the day's events.