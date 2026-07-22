NEET protests intensify across Tamil Nadu; organisations demand Pradhan's resignation

Protests over the NEET controversy intensified across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, with student and youth organisations demanding the abolition of the examination and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), both affiliated with the CPI(M), staged a demonstration in Coimbatore in solidarity with students protesting in New Delhi over the alleged NEET paper leak.

DYFI Coimbatore District Secretary Dinesh Raja criticised the Union government and the Delhi Police over the action taken against protesters attempting to march towards Parliament and alleged police excesses during the demonstrations.

He also sought the unconditional release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike since 20 June, and demanded action against police personnel accused of using excessive force against protesters at Jantar Mantar.