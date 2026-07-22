NEET protests intensify across Tamil Nadu; organisations demand Pradhan's resignation
SFI, DYFI and CJP hold demonstrations, condemn police action against protesters in Delhi and Tamil Nadu
Protests over the NEET controversy intensified across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, with student and youth organisations demanding the abolition of the examination and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), both affiliated with the CPI(M), staged a demonstration in Coimbatore in solidarity with students protesting in New Delhi over the alleged NEET paper leak.
DYFI Coimbatore District Secretary Dinesh Raja criticised the Union government and the Delhi Police over the action taken against protesters attempting to march towards Parliament and alleged police excesses during the demonstrations.
He also sought the unconditional release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike since 20 June, and demanded action against police personnel accused of using excessive force against protesters at Jantar Mantar.
The student organisations also criticised the Tamil Nadu Police for detaining demonstrators in Chennai, Madurai and Mayiladuthurai.
They questioned why the state did not have a designated protest venue similar to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
Claiming that 20 students across the country had died because of the NEET system, the organisations announced a 48-hour sit-in protest in Coimbatore. Police later detained several demonstrators during the agitation.
Meanwhile, members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) continued their protest in Chennai for the third consecutive day, demanding action over the ongoing NEET controversy. Visuals from the site showed the protest continuing peacefully.