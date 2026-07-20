Kharge raises NEET paper leaks, students stir in Rajya Sabha

The Monsoon Session of Parliament opened amid high political drama on Monday, with the Opposition launching a blistering attack on the Centre over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy and the treatment of student protesters in Delhi, triggering noisy scenes that forced an adjournment in the Rajya Sabha.

Setting the tone for what promises to be a stormy session, leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of attempting to silence dissent through force, saying the future of lakhs of students could not be ignored.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Kharge said the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination had shaken the confidence of students and parents across the country. He also referred to the ongoing agitation led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, claiming that protesters had faced police action.

"You have allowed me to speak on the NEET examination scandal and the paper leak issue. This concerns the future of lakhs of children," Kharge said. "Thousands of students have gathered at Jantar Mantar to demand justice. A lathi-charge has taken place there. The government is using force to suppress voices and drive them away."

His remarks immediately drew sharp objections from members of the treasury benches, who disputed the allegations, prompting loud protests from both sides of the House.