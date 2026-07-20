Kharge raises NEET paper leaks, students stir in Rajya Sabha
Congress president accuses govt of crushing dissent, demands justice for students
The Monsoon Session of Parliament opened amid high political drama on Monday, with the Opposition launching a blistering attack on the Centre over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy and the treatment of student protesters in Delhi, triggering noisy scenes that forced an adjournment in the Rajya Sabha.
Setting the tone for what promises to be a stormy session, leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of attempting to silence dissent through force, saying the future of lakhs of students could not be ignored.
Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Kharge said the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination had shaken the confidence of students and parents across the country. He also referred to the ongoing agitation led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, claiming that protesters had faced police action.
"You have allowed me to speak on the NEET examination scandal and the paper leak issue. This concerns the future of lakhs of children," Kharge said. "Thousands of students have gathered at Jantar Mantar to demand justice. A lathi-charge has taken place there. The government is using force to suppress voices and drive them away."
His remarks immediately drew sharp objections from members of the treasury benches, who disputed the allegations, prompting loud protests from both sides of the House.
As slogan-shouting intensified, members rose from their seats and engaged in a heated verbal confrontation, reducing proceedings to chaos. Amid the escalating uproar, Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan adjourned the House.
Before the disruption, Kharge urged the government to listen to the concerns of students and ensure greater transparency and accountability in the examination system, arguing that the credibility of one of the country's most important entrance examinations was at stake.
The NEET controversy has become a major flashpoint between the ruling NDA and the Opposition, with Opposition parties repeatedly demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities, including reported paper leaks, and seeking systemic reforms to restore public confidence.
The Centre, however, has maintained that it is committed to safeguarding the integrity of competitive examinations. The government has said investigations are underway, those responsible will be brought to justice, and reforms are being implemented to make the examination process more transparent and secure.
Outside Parliament, the issue has continued to resonate on the streets. Student groups and activists associated with the CJP have been staging protests at Jantar Mantar, demanding accountability over alleged examination lapses and wider reforms in the education system.
Delhi Police, however, rejected claims that force had been used against the protesters. In a statement posted on X, the police said reports of violence or detentions at the protest site were incorrect.
"Some segments of the media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place and the protest is being handled professionally," the statement said.
With the NEET controversy now spilling from the streets into Parliament, the issue has emerged as one of the first major political battlegrounds of the Monsoon Session, setting the stage for further confrontations between the government and the Opposition over accountability, transparency and the future of India's examination system.
With IANS inputs