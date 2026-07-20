CJP-Nadda talks underway as police halt Parliament march

Several protesters were detained and police intervened to disperse demonstrators in central Delhi on Monday as members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) attempted to march towards Parliament, demanding reforms in the education system and action over the alleged NEET paper leak.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the party was in discussions with the government and claimed that BJP President and Union minister J.P. Nadda had agreed to speak with the protesters.

"We are in talks with the government," Das said, adding that discussions with Nadda were expected as efforts continued to defuse the standoff.

Earlier in the day, Das was taken to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police during the police operation.