CJP-Nadda talks underway as police halt Parliament march
Protestors have been demanding sweeping reforms in the education system, with particular focus on alleged irregularities in competitive examinations
Several protesters were detained and police intervened to disperse demonstrators in central Delhi on Monday as members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) attempted to march towards Parliament, demanding reforms in the education system and action over the alleged NEET paper leak.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the party was in discussions with the government and claimed that BJP President and Union minister J.P. Nadda had agreed to speak with the protesters.
"We are in talks with the government," Das said, adding that discussions with Nadda were expected as efforts continued to defuse the standoff.
Earlier in the day, Das was taken to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police during the police operation.
Police also used mild force near Patel Chowk Metro station to disperse protesters attempting to move towards Parliament Street. Several demonstrators were detained as security was tightened in the area.
At Jantar Mantar, where protesters had gathered before the proposed march, Delhi Police held discussions with the demonstrators in an effort to prevent the situation from escalating.
Deputy commissioner of police Sachin Sharma met protest organisers and appealed for cooperation as police maintained a heavy security presence around the protest site.
The CJP has been demanding sweeping reforms in the education system, with particular focus on alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak issue.
Security remained heightened across central Delhi as authorities monitored the situation and negotiations between protest organisers and the administration continued.
With IANS inputs