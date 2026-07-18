CJP to demand PM Modi's resignation as Opposition condemns Wangchuk eviction

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Saturday, 18 July escalated its confrontation with the Centre by announcing it would demand Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation after activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to hospital on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike.

"Now we will demand Narendra Modi's resignation," CJP chief Abhijit Dipke said, shortly after Wangchuk was taken from the CJP's Jantar Mantar protest site to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital following a deterioration in his health.

The demand came amid a wave of political condemnation from Opposition parties, with leaders accusing the Centre of suppressing a peaceful protest instead of responding to students' concerns over alleged irregularities in this year's NEET-UG examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy, as well the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. A march to Parliament scheduled for Monday, 20 July will ho ahead as planned, as per the CJP.