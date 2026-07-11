Wangchuk warns against forcible removal as indefinite fast enters Day 14
Climate activist says any attempt to evict him from Jantar Mantar will violate constitutional rights; CJP protest enters 22nd day
Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday, 10 July warned that any attempt to forcibly remove him from Jantar Mantar would amount to a violation of his constitutional rights, as he entered the 14th day of his indefinite hunger strike on Saturday in support of students protesting alleged examination irregularities.
Wangchuk, who joined the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) agitation on 28 June, said he was at the protest site voluntarily and there was no justification for administrative intervention. "I don't know why they should try to remove me. I am here willingly, and there is no threat to my life. If they remove me, it will be a violation of our rights," he said.
"We are holding a peaceful protest. The country and the world are watching the state of our democracy. This is not a favour. It is our right. We have the right to hold a peaceful protest under Article 19, and I hope that right continues to be respected," he added.
The CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar entered its 22nd day on Saturday, 11 July. The outfit is demanding Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and government accountability over multiple alleged examination irregularities.
Despite the physical toll of the prolonged fast, Wangchuk said his condition had stabilised. "Today is the 13th day (of the fast). I am feeling okay. My hunger has stabilised. The initial days are difficult as the body adjusts to fasting. There is some tiredness, but otherwise I am fine," he had said on Friday, adding that while he had lost muscle and fat, he continued to feel energetic.
Wangchuk said his protest was aimed at supporting students seeking accountability over alleged examination irregularities while also urging an early resolution of pending issues concerning Ladakh.
"I am standing here in support of the students, for accountability in issues related to education. The issue of Ladakh has also progressed through talks, and now it should be brought to a conclusion. The (Parliament) monsoon session is a very good time to finalise it," he said.
Referring to student suicides allegedly linked to the NEET-UG controversy earlier this year, he said the agitation sought to prevent such tragedies from recurring. "As you know, 20 students have died by suicide. It should not happen that next year the number rises to 40 or 80. We are sitting here to prevent such situations," he said.
Wangchuk also urged the Centre to remove Pradhan before the monsoon session, arguing that doing so would help restore young people's faith in the government.
"If they accept the education minister's resignation, they may become popular among the youth again. Right now there is a lot of anger among young people, which will harm them politically. They should do it for their own benefit before Parliament meets. If they don't, we will do whatever else we have to do," he said.
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According to CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, Wangchuk has lost around 7.5 kg since beginning his fast and continues to have consistently low blood sugar levels, although he remains under close medical supervision. Doctors have said his blood pressure and oxygen saturation remain within normal limits despite the weight loss.
Ranka reiterated the outfit's demands, including Pradhan's resignation and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide. He said the government had yet to initiate any dialogue with the protesters and that the CJP would proceed with its proposed march to Parliament on 20 July, the opening day of the monsoon session, if there was no response.
In recent days, the protest has drawn support from student groups, civil society organisations and public figures, while CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has appealed for wider participation in the planned march.
With PTI inputs