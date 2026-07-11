Wangchuk warns against forcible removal as indefinite fast enters Day 14

Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday, 10 July warned that any attempt to forcibly remove him from Jantar Mantar would amount to a violation of his constitutional rights, as he entered the 14th day of his indefinite hunger strike on Saturday in support of students protesting alleged examination irregularities.

Wangchuk, who joined the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) agitation on 28 June, said he was at the protest site voluntarily and there was no justification for administrative intervention. "I don't know why they should try to remove me. I am here willingly, and there is no threat to my life. If they remove me, it will be a violation of our rights," he said.

"We are holding a peaceful protest. The country and the world are watching the state of our democracy. This is not a favour. It is our right. We have the right to hold a peaceful protest under Article 19, and I hope that right continues to be respected," he added.

The CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar entered its 22nd day on Saturday, 11 July. The outfit is demanding Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and government accountability over multiple alleged examination irregularities.

Despite the physical toll of the prolonged fast, Wangchuk said his condition had stabilised. "Today is the 13th day (of the fast). I am feeling okay. My hunger has stabilised. The initial days are difficult as the body adjusts to fasting. There is some tiredness, but otherwise I am fine," he had said on Friday, adding that while he had lost muscle and fat, he continued to feel energetic.