Day 19 of CJP protest: Wangchuk loses over 7 kg as fast enters 11th day

Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's health continued to deteriorate on Wednesday, with doctors reporting that he has lost more than seven kilograms since beginning his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar 11 days ago.

According to the latest medical bulletin issued on Wednesday morning, Wangchuk now weighs 59.40 kg, reflecting a weight loss of over seven kilograms since he launched the fast in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) campaign demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Doctors said Wangchuk remained mentally alert despite the prolonged fast. His blood pressure was recorded at 103/68 mm Hg while sitting and 111/73 mm Hg while lying down. His pulse rate stood at 74 beats per minute, blood glucose at 75 mg/dL and oxygen saturation at 98 per cent. The health bulletin added that his hydration levels remained fair, though his continued weight loss has raised concerns about his condition.

The CJP's agitation entered its 19th day on Wednesday, with protesters accusing the Centre of failing to address repeated examination irregularities and alleged paper leaks that they claim have severely affected lakhs of students and their families. The outfit has been demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, alleging that the government has failed to ensure the integrity of the country's examination system.