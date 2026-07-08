Day 19 of CJP protest: Wangchuk loses over 7 kg as fast enters 11th day
SKM extends its support to the agitation, with a delegation visiting protest site on Tuesday to express solidarity with demonstrators
Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's health continued to deteriorate on Wednesday, with doctors reporting that he has lost more than seven kilograms since beginning his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar 11 days ago.
According to the latest medical bulletin issued on Wednesday morning, Wangchuk now weighs 59.40 kg, reflecting a weight loss of over seven kilograms since he launched the fast in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) campaign demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Doctors said Wangchuk remained mentally alert despite the prolonged fast. His blood pressure was recorded at 103/68 mm Hg while sitting and 111/73 mm Hg while lying down. His pulse rate stood at 74 beats per minute, blood glucose at 75 mg/dL and oxygen saturation at 98 per cent. The health bulletin added that his hydration levels remained fair, though his continued weight loss has raised concerns about his condition.
The CJP's agitation entered its 19th day on Wednesday, with protesters accusing the Centre of failing to address repeated examination irregularities and alleged paper leaks that they claim have severely affected lakhs of students and their families. The outfit has been demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, alleging that the government has failed to ensure the integrity of the country's examination system.
The protest gathered fresh momentum after the Delhi High Court restored the CJP's original X handle, which had been withheld in May. Welcoming the decision, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke described the order as "a big win" for the movement, free speech and digital rights.
The agitation also received support from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), whose delegation visited the protest site on Tuesday to express solidarity with the demonstrators. The farmers' body reiterated its backing for the protesters' key demands, including the resignation of the Union education minister, the dismantling of the National Testing Agency (NTA), compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide in the wake of examination controversies, and strict action against those responsible for the alleged paper leaks and irregularities.
Meanwhile, members of the CPI(ML) Liberation-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) — Neha, Manish, Hrishikesh, Deepak Kumar Verma and Aameen — continued their own indefinite hunger strike from a separate stage at the protest venue, adding to the pressure on the government.
The protests stem from the controversy surrounding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG, conducted on 3 May for admission to medical colleges. The examination was subsequently cancelled following allegations of a paper leak, prompting authorities to conduct a re-test on 21 June.
Launched on 20 June, the CJP's protest has steadily evolved into a broader campaign against alleged failures in India's examination system, drawing support from political leaders, student groups, activists and members of civil society. As Wangchuk's health weakens with each passing day, the agitation continues to intensify, keeping the spotlight firmly on demands for greater transparency and accountability in the country's competitive examination process.
With PTI inputs