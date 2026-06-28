Sonam Wangchuk joins CJP protest, begins hunger strike at Jantar Mantar
Hundreds of protesters, largely students and young people, gather at the protest site as climate activist begins his fast
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday began an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, joining an ongoing protest demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including NEET.
Hundreds of protesters, largely students and young people, gathered at the protest site as Wangchuk commenced his fast. Several farmer leaders also joined the demonstration, which began with a two-minute silence.
Before launching the hunger strike, Wangchuk and Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke visited Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.
The CJP has been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar since 20 June, demanding accountability over alleged lapses in the examination system and seeking Pradhan's resignation.
Addressing the gathering, organisers said the agitation was aimed at restoring transparency and public trust in the country's examination process.
Dipke has appealed to students, farmers and civil society organisations across the country to join the movement, arguing that the issue extends beyond a single examination and reflects broader concerns over the integrity of the education system.
Earlier in the day, Dipke alleged in a post on X that several farmer leaders from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab had been placed under house arrest to prevent them from reaching Jantar Mantar. There was no immediate official response to the claim.
The protest has drawn participation from students, youth groups and members of civil society, with demonstrators calling for reforms to ensure a fair and transparent examination process.
With PTI inputs