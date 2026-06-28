Sonam Wangchuk joins CJP protest, begins hunger strike at Jantar Mantar

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday began an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, joining an ongoing protest demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including NEET.

Hundreds of protesters, largely students and young people, gathered at the protest site as Wangchuk commenced his fast. Several farmer leaders also joined the demonstration, which began with a two-minute silence.

Before launching the hunger strike, Wangchuk and Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke visited Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

The CJP has been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar since 20 June, demanding accountability over alleged lapses in the examination system and seeking Pradhan's resignation.