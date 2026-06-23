CJP launches ‘Diaper A Day’ protest over NEET controversy

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday announced a symbolic "diaper donation drive" as part of its ongoing protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other examination-related irregularities.

The campaign, titled "Diaper A Day Keeps Leaks Away", was announced through the party's social media channels as protesters continued their sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for a fourth consecutive day.

Under the initiative, supporters have been asked to bring diapers to the protest venue and write messages calling for the minister's resignation on them. According to the organisers, the diapers will then be sent to Pradhan as a symbolic protest against alleged failures in preventing examination paper leaks.

"Bring a diaper, write your demand for his resignation on it, and we'll make sure it reaches the education minister," the group said in a post on X.

The protest, which began on Saturday, has centred on allegations of examination malpractice and demands for accountability in the wake of the NEET controversy and other reported paper leak incidents.