CJP launches ‘Diaper A Day’ protest over NEET controversy
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the agitation would continue until the education minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday announced a symbolic "diaper donation drive" as part of its ongoing protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other examination-related irregularities.
The campaign, titled "Diaper A Day Keeps Leaks Away", was announced through the party's social media channels as protesters continued their sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for a fourth consecutive day.
Under the initiative, supporters have been asked to bring diapers to the protest venue and write messages calling for the minister's resignation on them. According to the organisers, the diapers will then be sent to Pradhan as a symbolic protest against alleged failures in preventing examination paper leaks.
"Bring a diaper, write your demand for his resignation on it, and we'll make sure it reaches the education minister," the group said in a post on X.
The protest, which began on Saturday, has centred on allegations of examination malpractice and demands for accountability in the wake of the NEET controversy and other reported paper leak incidents.
On Monday night, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that Delhi Police attempted to reduce the size of the protest area by moving barricades and restricting the space available to demonstrators. There was no immediate response from Delhi Police regarding the allegation.
Addressing protesters earlier, Dipke said the agitation would continue until the education minister stepped down. He also claimed that students were being unfairly affected by examination-related controversies while those allegedly responsible for paper leaks were escaping accountability.
The demonstration has attracted students, competitive examination aspirants and members of several Left-affiliated student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the All-India Students' Association (AISA) and the All-India Students' Federation (AISF).
As part of the ongoing protest, participants held a candlelight vigil to remember students who allegedly died by suicide following examination controversies and allegations of paper leaks.
The AISF has also established a free library at the protest site under its "Fight for Education with Education" campaign, offering study material and reading resources to students participating in the agitation.
Organisers said the protest would continue in the coming days as they press for action over alleged examination irregularities and seek greater accountability from the authorities.
With PTI inputs