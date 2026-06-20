Plate-banging protest marks CJP's latest demonstration over exam issues
Students and supporters joined the youth-led protest at Jantar Mantar, raising concerns over alleged paper leaks, examination irregularities and delays affecting aspirants
The youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday held its second protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, drawing a large turnout of students and supporters demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities, repeated paper leaks and recruitment-related concerns.
The protest site witnessed heavy police deployment as students raised slogans and held placards seeking answers from the government over alleged failures in ensuring transparent examinations and protecting the interests of aspirants.
Supporters responded to CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's call to bring "thali and chammach" (plates and spoons), using them as symbols of protest and banging them during the demonstration. Chants demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan echoed across the venue as protesters renewed calls for accountability over examination-related issues.
Dipke arrived at the protest venue to loud cheers from the crowd and said the movement was aimed at addressing the problems faced by students.
"We are here to solve today's students' problems," he said.
Ahead of the protest, Dipke had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that accountability be fixed over concerns raised by students.
While the letter focused on fixing responsibility, the CJP has also been seeking Pradhan's resignation over the handling of examination-related issues.
The 20 June demonstration follows the party's earlier protest at Jantar Mantar, where the youth-led group highlighted concerns over alleged paper leaks, examination irregularities and delays affecting students and job aspirants.
The protest comes amid continuing debate over the conduct of competitive examinations and demands from student groups for greater transparency and accountability in the examination system.