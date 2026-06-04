'Mashal juloos', rallies: Cong steps up protests ahead of CJP's 6 Jun meet

As the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on 6 June draws closer, the Congress has intensified its campaign against the NEET paper leak controversy and the CBSE marking-system row, repeatedly demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

At the same time, the party appears to be treading cautiously. Having faced a similar anti-establishment wave during the UPA-II years, the Congress has neither openly endorsed nor denounced the social media-driven campaign.

CJP was 'founded' — largely as an ironic riposte — by social media activist Abhijeet Dipke following Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's controversial remarks comparing unemployed youth to "cockroaches" sparked widespread public outrage.

Riding on growing public discontent over unemployment and examination-related controversies, what was intended as a joke has rapidly grown into a full-scale social media movement with an ever-expanding digital footprint, drawing media attention at home and abroad. According to its initiators, the CJP now has more than 22 million followers on Instagram, surpassing the BJP's follower count on the platform by some distance, though the party has no on-ground presence as of now.

The US-based Dipke has announced that the organisation will hold a major protest at Jantar Mantar on 6 June, the day he returns to India. The group has also appointed Saurav Das, Vijeta Dahiya and Ashutosh Ranka as its official spokespersons. In its latest announcement, the CJP reiterated its ambition to reshape India's political discourse and present itself as an alternative voice for the country's youth.