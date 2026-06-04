'Mashal juloos', rallies: Cong steps up protests ahead of CJP's 6 Jun meet
Riding on growing discontent over unemployment and exam-related controversies, CJP has rapidly expanded its digital footprint
As the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on 6 June draws closer, the Congress has intensified its campaign against the NEET paper leak controversy and the CBSE marking-system row, repeatedly demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
At the same time, the party appears to be treading cautiously. Having faced a similar anti-establishment wave during the UPA-II years, the Congress has neither openly endorsed nor denounced the social media-driven campaign.
CJP was 'founded' — largely as an ironic riposte — by social media activist Abhijeet Dipke following Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's controversial remarks comparing unemployed youth to "cockroaches" sparked widespread public outrage.
Riding on growing public discontent over unemployment and examination-related controversies, what was intended as a joke has rapidly grown into a full-scale social media movement with an ever-expanding digital footprint, drawing media attention at home and abroad. According to its initiators, the CJP now has more than 22 million followers on Instagram, surpassing the BJP's follower count on the platform by some distance, though the party has no on-ground presence as of now.
The US-based Dipke has announced that the organisation will hold a major protest at Jantar Mantar on 6 June, the day he returns to India. The group has also appointed Saurav Das, Vijeta Dahiya and Ashutosh Ranka as its official spokespersons. In its latest announcement, the CJP reiterated its ambition to reshape India's political discourse and present itself as an alternative voice for the country's youth.
While the BJP and several of its supporters have alleged that the organisation enjoys 'foreign backing', the Congress has largely avoided commenting on the phenomenon. Instead, it has focused on expanding its own agitation on the ground.
Speaking to National Herald, Anupam, a prominent youth leader of the Bihar Congress and the driving force behind the 'Halla Bol' campaign that has mobilised large numbers of young people across states, said there was no denying that the CJP had emerged as a social media phenomenon. However, he argued that its appeal could not be explained by online visibility alone.
"It has undoubtedly benefited from strong traction on social media, but that is not the entire story," he said. "There is genuine discontent against the present government on the ground, particularly among the youth. We have been conducting our own outreach programmes and campaigns for a long time and have witnessed this sentiment firsthand.
"We do not see them as a deterrent but as fellow travellers. There is no necessity for us to engage with them directly. Yet, given the social churn and growing unrest across society, these developments could eventually converge into a broader mass movement."
Invoking Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's repeated warnings about an "economic tsunami" and rising social discontent, he added, "In this context, Rahul Gandhi's prediction that Modi will not be the PM (for much longer) and that mounting public frustration could one day crystallise into a large-scale people's movement may well prove prophetic."
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) have organised demonstrations across several states, with youth leaders leading mashal juloos (torchlight marches) and protest rallies in multiple cities.
IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib launched a nationwide protest campaign from Goa on 29 May. The agitation is scheduled to cover Maharashtra, Telangana, Assam, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Punjab before concluding in Tamil Nadu on 20 June.
The NSUI has simultaneously been conducting protests and student outreach programmes across major cities and state capitals.
On 6 June, the Youth Congress is expected to organise a major protest programme in Haryana. Chib has been at the forefront of the protest campaign, leading demonstrations and addressing public meetings. NSUI president Vinod Jakhar and other youth leaders have also participated in protests. Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar has addressed a press conferences on the issue.
Beyond street mobilisations, the Congress has mounted an aggressive media and social media campaign. Over the past week, party leaders have repeatedly raised the issue in press briefings, accusing the Modi government of failing to protect the interests of students and job aspirants.
Rahul Gandhi has personally met students affected by the NEET paper leak and those who have raised concerns over the CBSE evaluation system. Senior leaders and party units are regularly posting on social media demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Youth leaders of the party believe the CJP may be an attempt to occupy the political space created by growing public dissatisfaction with the Modi government. For now, though, Congress appears determined to keep the focus on grievances while maintaining a measured distance from the emerging phenomenon.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines