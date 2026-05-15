Backlash grows over CJI’s 'cockroaches' remark on unemployed youth, activists

A growing backlash is building over remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a Supreme Court hearing on Friday, 15 May, with critics questioning the language reportedly used for unemployed youth, RTI activists, social media commentators and sections of the media.

The controversy erupted after legal news platform Live Law reported courtroom observations in which the CJI allegedly remarked that some unemployed youngsters become “media persons”, “RTI activists” and social media commentators before “attacking everyone”.

The comments rapidly spread across X and other social media platforms, triggering criticism from lawyers, civil liberties advocates and ordinary users who argued that the remarks appeared dismissive of both unemployed youth and democratic scrutiny.

Particularly contentious was the reported use of the word “cockroaches” in relation to unemployed youngsters — a phrase many users described as shocking and dehumanising when directed at a generation grappling with chronic job insecurity and shrinking employment opportunities.