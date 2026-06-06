CJP supporters gather at Jantar Mantar as police nod arrives

Amid heavy security arrangements across the national capital, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday, 6 June announced that it had received permission from Delhi Police to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar.

The demonstration has been organised by the youth-driven online movement, which has emerged as a rallying point for students and young job-seekers demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment processes, including NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC examinations. The group has also sought the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the controversies surrounding examinations and recruitment tests.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who arrived in Delhi from the United States on Saturday morning, said he and fellow supporters had received permission to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar. Delhi Police has reportedly allowed the demonstration between 10 am and 5 pm.

Describing the mobilisation as a peaceful constitutional movement, Dipke urged supporters to head directly to Jantar Mantar and cooperate with authorities. "The police officials met him at the airport, and the Cockroach Janta Party now asks protesters to arrive directly at Jantar Mantar, not to the Parliament Street Police Station," the organisation said in a statement.