CJP supporters gather at Jantar Mantar as police nod arrives
Online movement born from exam-row anger takes to the streets amid heavy security deployment in Delhi
Amid heavy security arrangements across the national capital, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday, 6 June announced that it had received permission from Delhi Police to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar.
The demonstration has been organised by the youth-driven online movement, which has emerged as a rallying point for students and young job-seekers demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment processes, including NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC examinations. The group has also sought the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the controversies surrounding examinations and recruitment tests.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who arrived in Delhi from the United States on Saturday morning, said he and fellow supporters had received permission to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar. Delhi Police has reportedly allowed the demonstration between 10 am and 5 pm.
Describing the mobilisation as a peaceful constitutional movement, Dipke urged supporters to head directly to Jantar Mantar and cooperate with authorities. "The police officials met him at the airport, and the Cockroach Janta Party now asks protesters to arrive directly at Jantar Mantar, not to the Parliament Street Police Station," the organisation said in a statement.
Supporters had already begun gathering at Jantar Mantar by Saturday morning, with visuals from the site showing crowds assembling under a heavy police presence. Reports from the ground indicated that Rapid Action Force personnel and additional Delhi Police units had been deployed in and around the protest venue as authorities sought to maintain order.
What began barely weeks ago as an online satirical response to controversial remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has rapidly evolved into one of the country's most visible youth-led digital movements. The group has amassed more than 22 million followers on Instagram and claims support from hundreds of thousands of students and job aspirants frustrated by examination controversies, unemployment and recruitment delays. Analysts say its rapid growth reflects wider discontent among young Indians over education and employment opportunities.
The movement has attracted attention beyond social media, drawing support from activists and political figures across the country. Social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has publicly backed the protest, said he would undertake a six-week fast if Dipke were arrested.
Ahead of the demonstration, CJP repeatedly urged supporters to remain peaceful, carry the national flag and books, avoid confrontation and follow police instructions. The organisation has sought to project the protest as a non-violent expression of student grievances rather than a partisan political mobilisation.
Delhi Police had earlier intensified security across the city, deploying more than 1,000 personnel at the airport, major transport hubs, border entry points and other sensitive locations after social media posts by Dipke sparked expectations of a large turnout.
With PTI inputs
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