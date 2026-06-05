Questioning dissent? Not at CJI Surya Kant's lecture

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant travelled to London to speak about artificial intelligence and the future of international law. What ended up generating the most interest, however, was a very human question that found no answer.

At an event hosted by Birkbeck College, University of London, audience members attempting to raise concerns about dissent and democratic freedoms in India found themselves swiftly informed that such matters were, apparently, off-topic.

The exchange has since gone viral online, not least because it landed the CJI in familiar territory: a controversy involving criticism, dissent and people asking inconvenient questions.

Videos circulating on social media show an attendee beginning what appeared to be a carefully framed question. Referring to the CJI's comments on India's democratic traditions, she noted that legal observers in India and abroad had expressed concerns about growing hostility towards dissent and suggested that some of the recent public remarks emanating from high offices seemed to reflect that trend.

Before she could actually get to the question part of the question, an organiser intervened. "With all due respect, I'm so sorry, I would not be able to take up that question since the topic is concerning artificial intelligence and international law," he said, apologising repeatedly before cutting her off.

The irony was difficult to miss. A lecture touching on technology, accountability, democracy and governance had apparently run into the one subject that could not be processed by the system.

The intervention did not go down particularly well with sections of the audience. Another clip shows attendees protesting the decision, with one voice ringing out: "Give us some respect please!"