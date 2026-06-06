CJP founder Dipke arrives in Delhi, urges peaceful Jantar Mantar protest

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the online campaign Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), arrived in Delhi on Saturday, 6 June, ahead of a proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar and appealed to supporters to conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly.

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has publicly backed the protest, said he would undertake a six-week fast if Dipke is arrested.

In a post on X, Dipke said he was looking forward to meeting supporters at Jantar Mantar and asked participants to carry a book and the national flag. He also urged them to present flowers to police personnel as a mark of appreciation and goodwill, stressing that the movement should be guided by non-violence and mutual respect.

"Landed. Looking forward to meeting you all at Jantar Mantar. Do not forget to carry a book and our Tiranga! Offer flowers to policemen as a gesture of compassion & gratitude. We have to lead this movement with love and peace!" Dipke wrote.

Delhi Police stepped up security measures across the national capital ahead of the protest call issued by the digital collective, with additional personnel deployed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, border entry points and other sensitive locations, officials said on Saturday.

The heightened security comes after Dipke earlier this month urged supporters and students to participate in a protest in Delhi and assemble at the airport on 6 June.