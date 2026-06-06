CJP founder Dipke arrives in Delhi, urges peaceful Jantar Mantar protest
Over 1,000 police personnel deployed across airport, border points and sensitive locations amid social media mobilisation
Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the online campaign Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), arrived in Delhi on Saturday, 6 June, ahead of a proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar and appealed to supporters to conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly.
Social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has publicly backed the protest, said he would undertake a six-week fast if Dipke is arrested.
In a post on X, Dipke said he was looking forward to meeting supporters at Jantar Mantar and asked participants to carry a book and the national flag. He also urged them to present flowers to police personnel as a mark of appreciation and goodwill, stressing that the movement should be guided by non-violence and mutual respect.
"Landed. Looking forward to meeting you all at Jantar Mantar. Do not forget to carry a book and our Tiranga! Offer flowers to policemen as a gesture of compassion & gratitude. We have to lead this movement with love and peace!" Dipke wrote.
Delhi Police stepped up security measures across the national capital ahead of the protest call issued by the digital collective, with additional personnel deployed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, border entry points and other sensitive locations, officials said on Saturday.
The heightened security comes after Dipke earlier this month urged supporters and students to participate in a protest in Delhi and assemble at the airport on 6 June.
While police sources said no formal request seeking permission for the demonstration has been received, authorities have made elaborate security arrangements based on inputs gathered through social media monitoring and other intelligence channels.
More than 1,000 police personnel have been designated for deployment across the New Delhi district and other strategic locations as part of a preventive security plan, sources said.
Security has been reinforced at the IGI Airport, major railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and border checkpoints connecting Delhi with neighbouring states. Additional personnel have also been stationed at key intersections, crowded marketplaces and other vulnerable locations to prevent any disruption to public order.
Officials said multiple layers of barricading have been erected around the airport precinct, while vehicle-checking operations have been intensified at border points and along major routes leading into central Delhi.
A heavy police presence was visible at the airport and adjoining areas on Friday, 5 June as part of the security build-up. Senior officers, including deputy commissioner of police (IGI) Vichitra Veer, conducted inspections and briefed personnel on operational preparedness.
According to police sources, the security situation was reviewed during a high-level meeting on Friday, following which field units were directed to remain on alert. District police formations have been instructed to maintain reserve forces and closely monitor developments linked to the proposed mobilisation.
Authorities are also coordinating with intelligence agencies and other security stakeholders to continuously assess the situation and respond to any emerging concerns, officials said.
Police maintained that adequate arrangements had been put in place to safeguard public safety and ensure the smooth movement of commuters, while keeping a close watch on activities that could potentially affect law and order.
The Cockroach Janta Party was initially conceived as a satirical response to remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing last month, in which certain individuals were allegedly described as "cockroaches" and "parasites". What began as an online protest has since evolved into a more organised campaign that has attracted a sizeable following on social media.
With PTI inputs
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