CJP founder Dipke takes over indefinite fast after Wangchuk's eviction
Party alleges police crackdown after fasting activist is moved to Safdarjung Hospital under high court directions
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Saturday, 18 July called for nationwide protests, alleging a police crackdown after activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital as his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at the CJP's protest site in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
On social media, the CJP also announced that the movement's founder Abhijeet Dipke would be sitting on an indefinite hunger strike beginning Saturday, and that the planned CJP-led march to Parliament on Monday, 20 July would go ahead as planned.
Dipke had earlier alleged that protesters were assaulted during the operation and claimed he was detained by the Delhi Police. "I have been beaten up and put under detention by Delhi Police," Dipke said in a post on X.
Speaking later, Dipke said he had gone to a friend's house to freshen up when he was allegedly beaten by police personnel and detained for some time. He urged people across the country to protest against the police action.
In another post on X, the CJP shared a video purportedly showing Wangchuk being carried away wrapped in a white sheet. "A frail old man, after 20 days of a hunger strike, was picked up, wrapped in white sheets and taken away by Delhi Police. This is a national shame," the party said.
The Delhi Police, however, said Wangchuk was shifted to hospital on expert medical advice and in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court after his health deteriorated.
Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told PTI that Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after his condition worsened and is receiving the required medical intervention.
Hospital sources said Wangchuk was being examined by doctors and remained under observation. "Mr Sonam Wangchuk has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for required health care. He is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration. Although he is currently stable, he requires continuous observation, monitoring and treatment to restore his body parameters," an official source said.
In a statement, the Delhi Police said Wangchuk had been shifted for 'essential medical care' following expert medical advice and in accordance with the high court's directions.
The force said some protesters attempted to obstruct the exercise, leading to a brief commotion, but maintained that personnel exercised "maximum restraint" and completed the operation safely. It also appealed to protesters to peacefully vacate the protest site.
Meanwhile, members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) — Neha, Aameen and Manish — continued their hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on the 21st day of the protest. According to AISA, supporters formed a human chain around the three activists, preventing police from removing them.
Neha, who has been on hunger strike since 28 June, alleged that plainclothes police personnel arrived at the protest site around 7.00 am before a larger contingent moved in.
"Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed. Then they tried to come to the AISA tent to detain us, but because there were a lot of protesters around, they could not do so. The attempts by Delhi Police to forcibly end a peaceful protest are shameful," she said. "The government has been ignoring the protest, and now, on day 21, they want to force us to end our agitation. We appeal to all to come to Jantar Mantar."
Wangchuk and the three AISA activists have been on an indefinite hunger strike since 28 June in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and the reported suicides by students linked to the controversy, as well as the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Their health has steadily deteriorated over the past three weeks. Doctors said on Friday that Wangchuk had lost nearly 9.5 kg since beginning the fast, while his blood pressure and blood sugar levels remained under close monitoring.
According to the latest medical update shared by the organisers, Neha's random blood sugar level had fallen to a critical 49 mg/dL, Aameen had lost nearly 14 per cent of his body weight and was at risk of hypovolemic shock due to severe dehydration, while Manish had lost more than 10 kg and was on the verge of losing consciousness.
Delhi High Court has been monitoring Wangchuk's medical condition and directed that his health be regularly assessed, with appropriate medical intervention provided if required.
On Friday night, Wangchuk had said he remained determined to continue the fast despite his worsening condition. "Governments have fallen over the price of onions. I have lost 20 per cent of my body. It is time for this government to listen to the voice of the youth," he said in a video message, reiterating his support for the students' movement.
With PTI inputs