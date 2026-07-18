CJP founder Dipke takes over indefinite fast after Wangchuk's eviction

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Saturday, 18 July called for nationwide protests, alleging a police crackdown after activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital as his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at the CJP's protest site in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

On social media, the CJP also announced that the movement's founder Abhijeet Dipke would be sitting on an indefinite hunger strike beginning Saturday, and that the planned CJP-led march to Parliament on Monday, 20 July would go ahead as planned.

Dipke had earlier alleged that protesters were assaulted during the operation and claimed he was detained by the Delhi Police. "I have been beaten up and put under detention by Delhi Police," Dipke said in a post on X.

Speaking later, Dipke said he had gone to a friend's house to freshen up when he was allegedly beaten by police personnel and detained for some time. He urged people across the country to protest against the police action.