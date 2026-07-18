Police shift Sonam Wangchuk to hospital after 20-day hunger strike
Police cite high court directions and medical advice as scuffles break out at Jantar Mantar during activist's transfer
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar for the past 20 days, was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on the morning of Saturday, 18 July amid a heavy deployment of police personnel at the site, sources said.
Tense scenes unfolded at Jantar Mantar as a large police contingent surrounded the venue where Wangchuk and his supporters had been protesting. Videos shared on social media showed heated exchanges between protesters and police teams climbed on to the dais at Jantar Mantar and shielded Sonam Wangchuk from view with a large cloth.
According to CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, the party's founder Abhijeet Dipke has been prevented from leaving Jhandewalan and returning to the protest site. Das has also reportedly told media that protesters were being lathi charged.
Delhi Police said Wangchuk was moved in compliance with directions issued by Delhi High Court and on the advice of medical experts, citing a deterioration in his health.
In a post on X, the Delhi Police commissioner said: "As per orders of Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of Hon'ble High Court, the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued. However, police exercised maximum restraint and carried out the exercise safely. We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest."
The statement came amid initial uncertainty over the circumstances surrounding Wangchuk's hospitalisation. His indefinite hunger strike entered its 21st day on Saturday and his cause has drawn support from several civil society groups and activists, though numerous people have been requesting him not to lay down his life at the altar of an 'uncaring government'.
The CJP is due to lead a protest march to Parliament on Monday, 20 July to coincide with the opening day of the monsoon session, demanding Pradhan's resignation as well as an overhaul of India's examination structure, which has seen numerous paper leaks in the past decade, including most notably the NEET-UG leak this year, due to which the exam had to be re-conducted.
Security was stepped up in and around Jantar Mantar and across parts of the New Delhi district after Wangchuk's transfer following a "brief commotion", police said.
A heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces was made at Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident. Barricades were erected at key locations, while security personnel were stationed across the area to regulate the movement of protesters and visitors.
"Following the directions of the high court and according to the health conditions and medical advice, we have taken Sonam Wangchuk to appropriate government hospital which was much needed medical intervention and under medical supervision," deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told PTI.
The police said some protesters attempted to obstruct the transfer while authorities were implementing the high court's directions, resulting in a brief commotion. 'The protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued. However, police exercised maximum restraint and carried out the exercise safely,' a Delhi Police statement said.
Police added that adequate security arrangements had been put in place across the New Delhi district as a precautionary measure and appealed to protesters to cooperate with the authorities. 'We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest,' the statement said.
With PTI inputs