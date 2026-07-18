Police shift Sonam Wangchuk to hospital after 20-day hunger strike

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar for the past 20 days, was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on the morning of Saturday, 18 July amid a heavy deployment of police personnel at the site, sources said.

Tense scenes unfolded at Jantar Mantar as a large police contingent surrounded the venue where Wangchuk and his supporters had been protesting. Videos shared on social media showed heated exchanges between protesters and police teams climbed on to the dais at Jantar Mantar and shielded Sonam Wangchuk from view with a large cloth.

According to CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, the party's founder Abhijeet Dipke has been prevented from leaving Jhandewalan and returning to the protest site. Das has also reportedly told media that protesters were being lathi charged.

Delhi Police said Wangchuk was moved in compliance with directions issued by Delhi High Court and on the advice of medical experts, citing a deterioration in his health.