Don’t ask me to end fast, join 20 July march instead: Sonam Wangchuk
Activist says ending fast without a government response will send the wrong message; calls on students to participate on 20 July protest
Activist Sonam Wangchuk has rejected repeated appeals to end his indefinite hunger strike, saying he will continue his fast until there is a meaningful response from the government.
In a video message released late on Wednesday, the 18th day of his fast, Wangchuk said ending the protest without any action from the authorities would undermine the purpose of the agitation.
"If I eat, what message will go? The message to the government will be that there is no need for accountability. Protesters sit and leave," he said, questioning what would change if he called off the fast now.
Wangchuk said he had received thousands of messages urging him to end the hunger strike and that several political leaders had met him out of concern. He also revealed that some supporters had approached the courts seeking directions to ensure he resumed eating.
Seeking to reassure well-wishers about his health, Wangchuk said medical examinations conducted during the fast had not indicated any immediate danger.
"My condition is not such that I will die in two or four days. Many medical tests have been conducted, and the results are quite normal for an 18-day fast. An ECG was also done, and it is not bad. I can continue for many more days," he said.
He acknowledged feeling physically weak, adding that muscle strength had reduced, but maintained that his heart and overall condition remained stable.
Rather than asking him to break his fast, Wangchuk urged supporters to participate in large numbers in the proposed "Chalo Sansad" march to Parliament on 20 July.
He appealed to schools, colleges and universities to treat the protest as an opportunity for students to witness democratic processes first-hand.
"I request all schools, colleges and universities to observe July 20 as a day of experiential education under the National Education Policy. Students will get to witness and participate in a real lesson in political science and democracy," he said.
Wangchuk also encouraged people to register for the march through the campaign's website or by using its missed-call initiative.
"Come in thousands on 20 July. Together, we will hand over this issue to Parliament. Then I will believe that it has gone into the right hands," he said.
The Cockroach Janta Party has been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. The group has called for a march to Parliament on 20 July, coinciding with the opening day of the monsoon session.
With PTI inputs