Don’t ask me to end fast, join 20 July march instead: Sonam Wangchuk

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has rejected repeated appeals to end his indefinite hunger strike, saying he will continue his fast until there is a meaningful response from the government.

In a video message released late on Wednesday, the 18th day of his fast, Wangchuk said ending the protest without any action from the authorities would undermine the purpose of the agitation.

"If I eat, what message will go? The message to the government will be that there is no need for accountability. Protesters sit and leave," he said, questioning what would change if he called off the fast now.

Wangchuk said he had received thousands of messages urging him to end the hunger strike and that several political leaders had met him out of concern. He also revealed that some supporters had approached the courts seeking directions to ensure he resumed eating.

Seeking to reassure well-wishers about his health, Wangchuk said medical examinations conducted during the fast had not indicated any immediate danger.

"My condition is not such that I will die in two or four days. Many medical tests have been conducted, and the results are quite normal for an 18-day fast. An ECG was also done, and it is not bad. I can continue for many more days," he said.

He acknowledged feeling physically weak, adding that muscle strength had reduced, but maintained that his heart and overall condition remained stable.