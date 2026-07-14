Day 17: amid rising health concerns, Opposition leaders urge Sonam Wangchuk to end fast
Cockroach Janata Party calls for march to Parliament on July 20, coinciding with the start of the monsoon session
As climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan entered its 17th day on Tuesday, 14 July, Opposition leaders from across the political spectrum appealed to him to end the fast, citing concerns over his deteriorating health.
Wangchuk and six student leaders associated with the All India Students' Association (AISA) have been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar since 28 June, protesting repeated examination paper leaks corruption in the education system, and seeking accountability from the Centre.
The student protesters are also demanding sweeping reforms in the education sector, including the scrapping of the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The Cockroach Janta Party(CJP), in a health bulletin, said Wangchuk has lost nearly nine kg since the fast began. His blood pressure and blood sugar levels have become unstable, they said. Of the six student leaders participating in the fast, three are already in hospitalised after their health conditions worsened.
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das appealed to political parties and public representatives to rise above partisan considerations and lend support to the agitation.
"We again sincerely appeal to the leaders to set aside their politics and lend their voice to the voice of the young. This movement is about an entire generation demanding accountability for examination paper leaks, recruitment failures, and justice and compensation for the families of students who lost their lives at the hands of this corrupt, broken education system. History will remember who stood with the youth when they called for justice. We only appeal that all of us stand on the right side of history," Das posted on X.
So far, leaders from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Left parties have visited the protest site and extended their support.
Addressing reporters in Delhi, AAP founder and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Wangchuk to call off his fast, while assuring support for the movement. Kejriwal said he would visit the protest site on July 16.
"Sonam Wangchuk is on hunger strike for several days and his health is deteriorating. He is an asset to the country and I appeal to him to end his hunger strike. There are other ways to continue the struggle," Kejriwal said.
Backing the protesters' demands, the AAP leader said the party supports the CJP-led agitation and reiterated that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign, taking responsibility for repeated examination controversies.
He also stressed the need for comprehensive reforms to prevent paper leaks and protect students from future hardships.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also urged Wangchuk to end his indefinite fast, arguing that personal sacrifice would have little impact on what he described as an "insensitive" BJP government.
"We humbly request and earnestly appeal to Shri Sonam Wangchuk ji to break his fast. His life is invaluable because it represents commitment to humanity, the environment and democracy," Yadav said in a post on X.
Launching a sharp attack on the BJP, Yadav alleged that the ruling party was indifferent to the concerns of students and youth.
He said expecting a change of heart from the government through a fast-unto-death was futile, while expressing solidarity with the broader struggle against examination irregularities and what he termed the erosion of democratic values.
Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had also extended support to the agitation and appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast, stressing that his life was too valuable to be put at risk.
The protest has emerged as a rallying point for Opposition parties seeking to corner the Centre over recurring examination paper leaks, recruitment delays and allegations of institutional failure in the education sector.
With Wangchuk's health worsening and student leaders requiring hospitalisation, pressure is mounting on the government to find a way forward.
So far, the Modi government has given no indication that it is willing to engage with the protesters or consider removing Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Cabinet.
The CJP and Wangchuk have called for a march to Parliament on July 20, coinciding with the start of the Monsoon Session, but whether the protest can sustain itself until then remains an open question given the deteriorating health of the protesters. There is also growing apprehension among supporters that the protesters could be forcibly evicted from the site before the planned mobilisation.