Day 17: amid rising health concerns, Opposition leaders urge Sonam Wangchuk to end fast

As climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan entered its 17th day on Tuesday, 14 July, Opposition leaders from across the political spectrum appealed to him to end the fast, citing concerns over his deteriorating health.

Wangchuk and six student leaders associated with the All India Students' Association (AISA) have been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar since 28 June, protesting repeated examination paper leaks corruption in the education system, and seeking accountability from the Centre.

The student protesters are also demanding sweeping reforms in the education sector, including the scrapping of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The Cockroach Janta Party(CJP), in a health bulletin, said Wangchuk has lost nearly nine kg since the fast began. His blood pressure and blood sugar levels have become unstable, they said. Of the six student leaders participating in the fast, three are already in hospitalised after their health conditions worsened.