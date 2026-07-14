Arundhati Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, others urge CJP protesters to end strike

A group of prominent citizens, including writer Arundhati Roy, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, and economist Jayati Ghosh, have appealed to protesters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) agitation to end their indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, while reiterating their support for the demand seeking the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the signatories expressed concern over the deteriorating health of the protesters and said the movement’s leaders would be needed for the “longer and more difficult struggle ahead”.

“We are immensely grateful to you for leading this agitation against the government,” the statement said, praising the protesters for their “sense of purpose, determination and courage” in raising issues concerning students and young people across the country.

The appeal came as the hunger strike entered a critical phase, with the citizens urging protesters to reconsider continuing the fast. “We request you to please consider ending this hunger strike immediately in the interests of the longer and more difficult struggle ahead. This battle is a marathon, not a sprint, and we need you, your strength and leadership in the days to come,” the statement said.