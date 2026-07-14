Arundhati Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, others urge CJP protesters to end strike
Signatories express concern over protesters’ health, saying their leadership is needed for the struggle ahead
A group of prominent citizens, including writer Arundhati Roy, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, and economist Jayati Ghosh, have appealed to protesters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) agitation to end their indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, while reiterating their support for the demand seeking the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
In a joint statement issued on Monday, the signatories expressed concern over the deteriorating health of the protesters and said the movement’s leaders would be needed for the “longer and more difficult struggle ahead”.
“We are immensely grateful to you for leading this agitation against the government,” the statement said, praising the protesters for their “sense of purpose, determination and courage” in raising issues concerning students and young people across the country.
The appeal came as the hunger strike entered a critical phase, with the citizens urging protesters to reconsider continuing the fast. “We request you to please consider ending this hunger strike immediately in the interests of the longer and more difficult struggle ahead. This battle is a marathon, not a sprint, and we need you, your strength and leadership in the days to come,” the statement said.
The signatories said they were worried that the alleged lack of response from the government to the protesters’ demands could further affect their health.
“We worry that their negligence in responding to your demands will only worsen the already fragile state of health that many of you are in,” they said.
The appeal was issued on the 24th day of the CJP’s protest at Jantar Mantar and the 16th day of educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike.
According to organisers, Wangchuk has lost 8.2 kg since beginning his fast. His latest health assessment recorded his blood pressure at 107/70 mmHg, while his blood glucose level was reported at 67 mg/dL.
Meanwhile, AISA activist Deepak, who had been on hunger strike since 28 June, was shifted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi on Monday after his health condition worsened.
The statement also called upon Delhi residents to join the CJP’s proposed march to Parliament on 20 July, which coincides with the beginning of the monsoon session.
The appeal was signed by several academics, activists, artists and public figures, including Anuradha Chenoy, Nivedita Menon, Tanika Sarkar, Aditya Nigam, filmmaker Sanjay Kak, activist Lalita Ramdas, Kavita Srivastava, feminist Madhu Bhushan and cultural practitioner Arundhati Ghosh, besides Roy, Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah and Jayati Ghosh.
The CJP has been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Wangchuk joined the protest on 28 June and has since been on an indefinite fast. The organisation has announced a march to Parliament on 20 July as part of its ongoing campaign.
With PTI inputs