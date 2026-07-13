Sonam Wangchuk loses 8.2 kg as fast enters Day 16; CJP says 'lives at stake'

Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has lost 8.2 kg since beginning his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, while his blood glucose level has fallen to 67 mg/dL, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said on Monday as it urged the Centre to address the protesters' demands, warning that "human lives are at stake".

Wangchuk's indefinite fast entered its 16th day on Monday, while the CJP's protest over alleged examination irregularities completed 24 days.

According to a health bulletin issued by the outfit, Wangchuk has lost 8.2 kg and his blood glucose level has dropped to 67 mg/dL. His blood pressure was recorded at 107/70 mm Hg.

Meanwhile, All India Students' Association (AISA) activist Deepak was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after his health deteriorated following 16 days of fasting.

AISA said Deepak had lost around 15 per cent of his body weight and his blood pressure had remained at 80/40 mm Hg over the past three days. Doctors advised immediate hospitalisation because of the risk of organ damage, the organisation said.

AISA members Neha, Manish and Aameen will continue their indefinite hunger strike.

Addressing a press conference, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned why the government had not initiated talks with the protesters despite the prolonged agitation and deteriorating health of those on hunger strike.

"I request the government not to turn this into a battle of egos as human lives are at stake. Acknowledging a mistake is not a sign of weakness. It is a sign of maturity, accountability and the willingness to correct course. All we are asking for is accountability," Dipke said.

He said the protesters were still awaiting a response from the government and hoped the Centre would initiate dialogue before the situation worsened.

As Wangchuk's fast entered its 16th day, comparisons were also drawn with activist Anna Hazare's 2011 hunger strikes in support of the Jan Lokpal.