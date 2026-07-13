Sonam Wangchuk loses 8.2 kg as fast enters Day 16; CJP says 'lives at stake'
Protest over alleged examination irregularities enters Day 24 as another hunger striker is hospitalised; opposition leaders extend support
Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has lost 8.2 kg since beginning his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, while his blood glucose level has fallen to 67 mg/dL, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said on Monday as it urged the Centre to address the protesters' demands, warning that "human lives are at stake".
Wangchuk's indefinite fast entered its 16th day on Monday, while the CJP's protest over alleged examination irregularities completed 24 days.
According to a health bulletin issued by the outfit, Wangchuk has lost 8.2 kg and his blood glucose level has dropped to 67 mg/dL. His blood pressure was recorded at 107/70 mm Hg.
Meanwhile, All India Students' Association (AISA) activist Deepak was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after his health deteriorated following 16 days of fasting.
AISA said Deepak had lost around 15 per cent of his body weight and his blood pressure had remained at 80/40 mm Hg over the past three days. Doctors advised immediate hospitalisation because of the risk of organ damage, the organisation said.
AISA members Neha, Manish and Aameen will continue their indefinite hunger strike.
Addressing a press conference, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned why the government had not initiated talks with the protesters despite the prolonged agitation and deteriorating health of those on hunger strike.
"I request the government not to turn this into a battle of egos as human lives are at stake. Acknowledging a mistake is not a sign of weakness. It is a sign of maturity, accountability and the willingness to correct course. All we are asking for is accountability," Dipke said.
He said the protesters were still awaiting a response from the government and hoped the Centre would initiate dialogue before the situation worsened.
As Wangchuk's fast entered its 16th day, comparisons were also drawn with activist Anna Hazare's 2011 hunger strikes in support of the Jan Lokpal.
Hazare began a hunger strike on 5 April 2011 but ended it four days later after the then Union government formed a committee to examine his demands. His second hunger strike in August that year lasted 12 days.
Asked why Wangchuk and other protesters were continuing their fast beyond the duration of Hazare's agitation, Dipke said, "That was a different India... In today's India, human lives are not valued."
He also criticised the government for what he described as its lack of concern over Wangchuk's health.
"If they do not value his life, who are we... We are cockroaches," Dipke said.
According to the CJP founder, protesters have repeatedly urged Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, but the climate activist has refused to do so until the government accepts their demands.
Dipke said leaders from several opposition parties were expected to participate in a proposed march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on 20 July, the opening day of the Monsoon Session.
Earlier on Monday, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation led by former Delhi chief minister Atishi visited the protest site and extended support to the agitation.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Amra Ram and senior party leaders from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan also expressed solidarity with the protesters, according to the CJP.
In a post on X, Atishi said repeated paper leaks were "destroying the future of crores of youths" and noted that Wangchuk and several students had been on hunger strike for 16 days demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
"We stand with them in this fight for the rights of the youth. This authoritarian BJP government will have to bow," she wrote.
The CJP is demanding Pradhan's resignation and Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over alleged examination irregularities. It has also announced a peaceful march to Parliament on 20 July.
The protest began on 20 June, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on 28 June and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since.