Wangchuk’s health declines as hunger strike enters 15th day at Delhi protest
Protest group has announced a peaceful march to Parliament on 20 July, coinciding with opening day of Monsoon Session
The health of educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk deteriorated further on Sunday as his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar entered its 15th day, with doctors reporting a continued fall in his blood pressure and a total weight loss of 7.8 kg since the fast began.
The protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged examination irregularities entered its 23rd day, with supporters and public figures continuing to rally around the demands raised by the demonstrators.
According to a health bulletin released by the organisation, Wangchuk’s blood pressure dropped to 104/66 mm Hg, while his weight loss since beginning the fast reached 7.8 kg. Doctors are closely monitoring his condition as the prolonged hunger strike continues.
The protest group said several political leaders, activists and public intellectuals were scheduled to visit the protest site on Sunday to express solidarity. Former Kerala ministers K.K. Shylaja, K.N. Balagopal and P. Rajeev were expected to interact with protesters, while Samajwadi Party MP Pushpendra Saroj was scheduled to address the gathering.
The day’s programme was set to conclude with a public lecture by economist Jayati Ghosh on “The Economics of Unemployment”, focusing on the employment crisis and its impact on young people.
Meanwhile, members of the All India Students’ Association (AISA), affiliated with CPI(ML) Liberation, continued their separate indefinite hunger strike at the protest venue.
The development came a day after Wangchuk rejected comparisons with Mahatma Gandhi, saying he considered himself “just an ordinary citizen” and urging people not to wait for individual leaders to bring change.
“Please don't look for a hero in someone else. Be the hero of your own life. Fulfil your responsibilities as a citizen,” Wangchuk said in a video message posted on X.
He also appealed to citizens to participate in a proposed march to Parliament on 20 July, urging people to raise their voices over issues linked to alleged examination irregularities.
The CJP has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and sought compensation of Rs 1 crore for families of students who allegedly died by suicide over examination-related issues.
The group has announced a peaceful march to Parliament on 20 July, coinciding with the opening day of the Monsoon Session.
The protest began on 20 June, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and began his indefinite hunger strike soon after.
With PTI inputs