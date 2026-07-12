Wangchuk’s health declines as hunger strike enters 15th day at Delhi protest

The health of educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk deteriorated further on Sunday as his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar entered its 15th day, with doctors reporting a continued fall in his blood pressure and a total weight loss of 7.8 kg since the fast began.

The protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged examination irregularities entered its 23rd day, with supporters and public figures continuing to rally around the demands raised by the demonstrators.

According to a health bulletin released by the organisation, Wangchuk’s blood pressure dropped to 104/66 mm Hg, while his weight loss since beginning the fast reached 7.8 kg. Doctors are closely monitoring his condition as the prolonged hunger strike continues.

The protest group said several political leaders, activists and public intellectuals were scheduled to visit the protest site on Sunday to express solidarity. Former Kerala ministers K.K. Shylaja, K.N. Balagopal and P. Rajeev were expected to interact with protesters, while Samajwadi Party MP Pushpendra Saroj was scheduled to address the gathering.