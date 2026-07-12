‘I am not Gandhi, be your own hero’: Wangchuk urges citizens to lead the change

Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has brushed aside comparisons with Mahatma Gandhi, saying he sees himself not as a hero but as an ordinary citizen committed to fulfilling his responsibilities. His remarks came as his indefinite hunger strike continued at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, drawing attention to the issues raised by the ongoing protest.

Rejecting descriptions of himself as a "modern Gandhi", Wangchuk said social movements should not depend on the presence of a single individual. Instead, he urged citizens to recognise their own role in shaping society and become active participants in the pursuit of change.

"I am neither Gandhi nor a hero. I am just an ordinary citizen who has tried to fulfil my responsibilities," he said, calling on people to "be the hero of your own life" by standing up for issues that affect communities and the nation.

His comments came as the protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar entered its 22nd day, while Wangchuk continued his fast for the 14th day over alleged examination irregularities and concerns raised by students.