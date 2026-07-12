‘I am not Gandhi, be your own hero’: Wangchuk urges citizens to lead the change
The climate activist urges citizens to become active agents of change rather than rely on a single leader
Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has brushed aside comparisons with Mahatma Gandhi, saying he sees himself not as a hero but as an ordinary citizen committed to fulfilling his responsibilities. His remarks came as his indefinite hunger strike continued at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, drawing attention to the issues raised by the ongoing protest.
Rejecting descriptions of himself as a "modern Gandhi", Wangchuk said social movements should not depend on the presence of a single individual. Instead, he urged citizens to recognise their own role in shaping society and become active participants in the pursuit of change.
"I am neither Gandhi nor a hero. I am just an ordinary citizen who has tried to fulfil my responsibilities," he said, calling on people to "be the hero of your own life" by standing up for issues that affect communities and the nation.
His comments came as the protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar entered its 22nd day, while Wangchuk continued his fast for the 14th day over alleged examination irregularities and concerns raised by students.
The prolonged fast has taken a toll on his health, with the protest group stating that Wangchuk has lost weight since beginning the hunger strike. His health condition is being closely monitored, though he said he was experiencing reduced energy while remaining determined to continue the agitation.
Appealing for wider public participation, Wangchuk said people should not wait for personal hardships to compel them to speak out on issues affecting society. He encouraged supporters unable to reach Delhi to show solidarity from their own locations.
He also urged citizens to participate in a proposed march to Parliament on 20 July, calling for peaceful engagement with democratic institutions and greater public involvement in matters of national importance.
Maintaining that his hunger strike was a voluntary act of protest, Wangchuk said any attempt to forcibly remove him from the protest site would undermine his right to peaceful expression.
The ongoing demonstration has brought renewed focus on the organisers’ demands, including calls for accountability over alleged examination irregularities and action on concerns affecting students.
With agency inputs