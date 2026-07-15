Delhi High Court to hear plea over Sonam Wangchuk’s health tomorrow
PIL seeks urgent intervention as activist continues indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar during NEET protest
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on Thursday a public interest litigation expressing concern over the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar in support of protests over the alleged NEET examination irregularities.
A Bench comprising chief justice D.K. Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia deferred the matter by a day after noting that no counsel appeared for the authorities because of the Delhi High Court Bar Association's ongoing abstention from work.
Observing the urgency of the matter, the Bench directed that the case be listed for hearing on Thursday and ordered that copies of its order be served on the additional solicitor general concerned and the Delhi government counsel.
The petition was filed by Rakesh Kumar Saini, who urged the court to intervene, saying the situation was "most unfortunate" as a protesting citizen was risking his life in full public view.
The PIL seeks directions to the authorities to engage with Wangchuk and hold discussions with him in an effort to end his fast. It also seeks a direction for the authorities to administer force-feeding to the activist.
Wangchuk joined the protest at Jantar Mantar on 28 June and has remained on an indefinite fast since then.
The demonstration, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, has continued for more than 25 days, with protesters demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.
With IANS inputs