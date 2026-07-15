Delhi High Court to hear plea over Sonam Wangchuk’s health tomorrow

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on Thursday a public interest litigation expressing concern over the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar in support of protests over the alleged NEET examination irregularities.

A Bench comprising chief justice D.K. Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia deferred the matter by a day after noting that no counsel appeared for the authorities because of the Delhi High Court Bar Association's ongoing abstention from work.

Observing the urgency of the matter, the Bench directed that the case be listed for hearing on Thursday and ordered that copies of its order be served on the additional solicitor general concerned and the Delhi government counsel.