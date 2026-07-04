Fasting Wangchuk's health worsens; 'why Pradhan not sacked yet,' Dipke asks

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk entered the seventh day of his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, with organisers claiming he has lost five kilograms and warning that his health is deteriorating rapidly, as the Centre continued to resist mounting demands for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's dismissal over alleged examination irregularities — a demand the government increasingly appears to have turned into a prestige issue.

The protest, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has centred on allegations of irregularities in several competitive examinations, including NEET-UG 2026, with organisers insisting that Wangchuk will not end his fast until action is taken against Pradhan.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said on X that Wangchuk's condition was worsening with each passing day. "Sonam Sir has lost 5 kg, and his health is deteriorating with each passing day. How much longer will the Prime Minister wait before sacking Dharmendra Pradhan?" Dipke wrote. "Why is Dharmendra Pradhan so important to PM Modi that, despite the deaths of 20 students, he still refuses to remove him?" he asked.

In another post, Dipke said the government would be responsible if anything happened to the activist. "If the government doesn't act fast and take action against Pradhan, it will be responsible if anything happens to Sonam Sir. Despite his rapidly deteriorating health, he has made it clear that he will not end his hunger strike until action is taken," he said.