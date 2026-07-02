Wangchuk's blood sugar drops to 60 on 5th day of hunger strike as CJP protest marks Day 13
Activist's health deteriorates on fifth day of fast; CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya to visit protest site in solidarity
Activist Sonam Wangchuk's blood sugar level dropped to 60 and his blood pressure remained low on the fifth day of his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on Thursday, as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest entered its thirteenth day.
Sharing Wangchuk's health update on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed the activist's condition was deteriorating and alleged that the government would be responsible if anything happened to him.
"Sonam Wangchuk's health is continuously deteriorating. His sugar level has dropped to 60 and blood pressure is also very low. If anything happens to Sonam sir, the government will be responsible for it," Dipke said.
He also reiterated his demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
In an effort to broaden the agitation, Dipke launched an initiative titled "Chai Pe Charcha with Cockroaches", saying it was aimed at gathering suggestions from protesters on how to make the movement "better and bigger".
Meanwhile, six students associated with the All India Students' Association (AISA) continued their indefinite hunger strike from a separate stage at the protest venue.
On Wednesday, AISA had said the health of the fasting students was deteriorating. It claimed that Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) Joint Secretary Danish's blood sugar level had fallen to 61 mg/dL, while Aameen and Deepak Kumar Verma had also been advised by doctors to discontinue their fast because of health concerns.
CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya is scheduled to visit the protest site later on Thursday to extend support to the agitation.
The protest has attracted several opposition leaders and civil society activists in recent days.
Those who have visited the site include CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby, senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, CPI General Secretary D. Raja, social activist Yogendra Yadav, Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, CPI leader Annie Raja, transparency activist Anjali Bhardwaj and TMC MP Sagarika Ghose.
The CJP launched the protest on 20 June over alleged irregularities in the examination system, including NEET.
Dipke has said the agitation will also focus on broader issues of public accountability, including concerns relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.