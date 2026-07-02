Wangchuk's blood sugar drops to 60 on 5th day of hunger strike as CJP protest marks Day 13

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's blood sugar level dropped to 60 and his blood pressure remained low on the fifth day of his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on Thursday, as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest entered its thirteenth day.

Sharing Wangchuk's health update on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed the activist's condition was deteriorating and alleged that the government would be responsible if anything happened to him.

"Sonam Wangchuk's health is continuously deteriorating. His sugar level has dropped to 60 and blood pressure is also very low. If anything happens to Sonam sir, the government will be responsible for it," Dipke said.

He also reiterated his demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In an effort to broaden the agitation, Dipke launched an initiative titled "Chai Pe Charcha with Cockroaches", saying it was aimed at gathering suggestions from protesters on how to make the movement "better and bigger".