Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike enters Day 4 as CJP protest intensifies

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s protest at Jantar Mantar entered its 12th day on Wednesday, with activist Sonam Wangchuk continuing his hunger strike for the fourth consecutive day and student protesters reporting deteriorating health as the agitation gathered momentum.

Sharing a health update, Wangchuk said he was feeling "fine" despite slight fatigue, adding that doctors had advised him to increase his intake of water and salt after his blood pressure was found to be low.

"My sugar level is low at 66, but that's because of no food for three days. As ketosis takes over, the body starts consuming fats. In a prolonged fast, it may consume muscles and organs, resulting in death, but I'm nowhere near that," Wangchuk said.

He said he had lost around two kilograms since beginning the fast, noting that a daily weight loss of nearly 650 grams was normal during prolonged fasting.

Drawing attention to the larger cause behind the protest, Wangchuk said his personal discomfort was insignificant compared to the sacrifices made by others.