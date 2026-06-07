‘Won’t stop until Pradhan quits’: CJP founder vows nationwide agitation

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday declared that the movement against alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests would intensify nationwide and continue until Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

A day after a major protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Dipke said the youth-led campaign had struck a chord with students across the country and was now preparing for a larger nationwide mobilisation.

“We won't step back till Dharmendra Pradhan resigns,” Dipke told reporters after returning to his residence in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. “The protest was successful, with around 6,000 to 7,000 people participating. We will now take this agitation across the country.”

The CJP, which emerged as an online movement demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, including NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC, organised the protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.