Wangchuk's wife objects to treatment without consent; CJP claims police crackdown

No medicine should be administered to activist Sonam Wangchuk without the consent of his wife and personal doctor, his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, said on Saturday after he was shifted to a government hospital by the Delhi Police from the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest site in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Soon after the police action, CJP founder Abhijit Dipke alleged that protesters were subjected to a police crackdown. "I have been beaten up and put under detention by Delhi Police," Dipke said in a post on X.

In another post, he alleged that police personnel assaulted protesters and forcibly took Wangchuk away.

Wangchuk was shifted to hospital after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, with the Delhi Police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told PTI that Wangchuk was admitted to hospital in accordance with the high court's directions after his condition worsened and is receiving the necessary medical intervention under supervision.