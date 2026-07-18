Wangchuk's wife objects to treatment without consent; CJP claims police crackdown
Abhijit Dipke claims he was detained and protesters assaulted after police shifted the fasting activist to hospital
No medicine should be administered to activist Sonam Wangchuk without the consent of his wife and personal doctor, his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, said on Saturday after he was shifted to a government hospital by the Delhi Police from the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest site in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Soon after the police action, CJP founder Abhijit Dipke alleged that protesters were subjected to a police crackdown. "I have been beaten up and put under detention by Delhi Police," Dipke said in a post on X.
In another post, he alleged that police personnel assaulted protesters and forcibly took Wangchuk away.
Wangchuk was shifted to hospital after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, with the Delhi Police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.
Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told PTI that Wangchuk was admitted to hospital in accordance with the high court's directions after his condition worsened and is receiving the necessary medical intervention under supervision.
In a statement, the Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted for 'essential medical care' on the advice of medical experts and in compliance with the high court's orders.
The police said some protesters attempted to obstruct the exercise, leading to a brief commotion, but added that personnel exercised "maximum restraint" and completed the operation safely.
The force also appealed to protesters to end their agitation and peacefully vacate the protest site at the earliest.
Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since 28 June in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy. A CJP-led march to Parliament is scheduled for Monday, 20 July.
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His health had steadily deteriorated over the past three weeks. Doctors said he had lost nearly 9.5 kg since beginning the fast, while his blood pressure and blood sugar levels remained under close observation. Delhi High Court has been monitoring Wangchuk's medical condition and directed that his health be regularly assessed, with appropriate medical intervention provided if required.
On Friday night, Wangchuk had said he remained determined to continue the fast despite his worsening condition, claiming he had "lost 20 per cent of my body" during the 20-day protest.
"Governments have fallen over the price of onions. I have lost 20 per cent of my body. It is time for this government to listen to the voice of the youth," he had said in a video message while reiterating his support for the students' movement.
With PTI inputs