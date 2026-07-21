‘Men without names or uniforms’: Questions mount over Jantar Mantar crackdown

The images from Jantar Mantar have sparked a fresh wave of questions. As batons swung and protesters were pushed back during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demonstration, allegations emerged that some of those involved in the action were not wearing visible nameplates or complete uniforms — leaving protesters asking a simple but pointed question: who were the men enforcing the crackdown?

A day after clashes between police and demonstrators in Delhi, protesters and Opposition leaders have demanded an independent inquiry into the handling of the protest, alleging that unidentified personnel used force against peaceful demonstrators, including women.

A young woman injured during the police action against CJP protesters has been placed on ventilator support at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, sources said on Tuesday.

The woman was injured during Monday’s protest, where thousands of CJP supporters attempted to march towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

Delhi Police said 118 personnel and 60 protesters were injured during the clashes.