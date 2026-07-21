‘Men without names or uniforms’: Questions mount over Jantar Mantar crackdown
Questions arise over men in jeans and white shirts seen carrying batons, and whether they are authorised personnel
The images from Jantar Mantar have sparked a fresh wave of questions. As batons swung and protesters were pushed back during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demonstration, allegations emerged that some of those involved in the action were not wearing visible nameplates or complete uniforms — leaving protesters asking a simple but pointed question: who were the men enforcing the crackdown?
A day after clashes between police and demonstrators in Delhi, protesters and Opposition leaders have demanded an independent inquiry into the handling of the protest, alleging that unidentified personnel used force against peaceful demonstrators, including women.
A young woman injured during the police action against CJP protesters has been placed on ventilator support at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, sources said on Tuesday.
The woman was injured during Monday’s protest, where thousands of CJP supporters attempted to march towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.
Delhi Police said 118 personnel and 60 protesters were injured during the clashes.
Several protesters claimed that some individuals seen carrying lathis were dressed in plain clothes or incomplete police attire and lacked visible identification badges. They alleged that such personnel assaulted protesters and called for accountability to determine who authorised their presence and actions.
"Without nameplates" and in "shabby uniforms", they "rained down lathis on innocent children", protesters alleged, raising concerns over transparency and accountability during crowd-control operations.
In a post on X, a CJP protester questioned the identity of men allegedly seen carrying batons while wearing jeans and white shirts, asking whether they were authorised personnel deployed for the operation. The claims have not been independently verified.
CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke said the protesters had chosen the path of peace despite the action against them and vowed that the movement would continue. Volunteers later returned to Jantar Mantar, rebuilding parts of the protest site after it was dismantled.
The controversy deepened further after allegations surfaced over the reported use of expired tear gas canisters during the dispersal operation. Activists said the matter required investigation, citing concerns over the safety and effectiveness of crowd-control equipment.
Congress national secretary Shahnawaz Alam also joined the chorus for a probe, alleging that people without visible nameplates in police attire attacked students marching towards Parliament. He called for an inquiry by a sitting Supreme Court judge and linked the incident to earlier controversies surrounding police action during protests.
The Delhi Police has maintained that its personnel acted to maintain law and order during the demonstration and has rejected allegations of wrongdoing.
However, questions over identification of personnel, use of force and accountability continue to dominate the aftermath of the Jantar Mantar confrontation.