Sonam Wangchuk refuses to end fast while CJP hardens stand after Delhi march
CJP says agitation will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns; thousands of protesters remain on Delhi's streets after police stop Parliament march
Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said his indefinite fast would continue despite police stopping thousands of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters from marching towards Parliament, while party leaders declared that the agitation would not end until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.
The announcement came after a day of high drama in the national capital, where thousands of students and supporters attempted to march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament demanding Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. Police blocked the procession near Parliament Street, using tear gas and carrying out a lathicharge after protesters attempted to breach security barricades.
Despite the police action, CJP leaders said the movement had gathered momentum and would continue in the coming days.
CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka claimed the day's mobilisation had forced the government to acknowledge the protest.
"The cockroaches have achieved a major victory today! We made the Government bow down and listen to us. We will not stop till Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," Ranka said in a post on X.
In another post, he criticised the Centre for failing to respond to the protesters' demands despite the large turnout.
"No response from the government yet. There are still thousands of protesters all across the city. Is the government response going to be limited to police brutality?" he wrote.
The party maintained that demonstrators remained at several locations across Delhi even after the Parliament march was stopped, signalling that the agitation was far from over.
Wangchuk, who remains admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after undertaking an indefinite fast in support of the movement, said he would continue his hunger strike, underlining that the campaign would not be withdrawn despite the police action.
The CJP has been spearheading protests demanding accountability over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and has insisted that the resignation of Pradhan is central to its demands. Party leaders said the agitation would continue until the government responded, indicating that further protests are likely in the days ahead.