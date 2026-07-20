Sonam Wangchuk refuses to end fast while CJP hardens stand after Delhi march

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said his indefinite fast would continue despite police stopping thousands of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters from marching towards Parliament, while party leaders declared that the agitation would not end until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

The announcement came after a day of high drama in the national capital, where thousands of students and supporters attempted to march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament demanding Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. Police blocked the procession near Parliament Street, using tear gas and carrying out a lathicharge after protesters attempted to breach security barricades.

Despite the police action, CJP leaders said the movement had gathered momentum and would continue in the coming days.

CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka claimed the day's mobilisation had forced the government to acknowledge the protest.

"The cockroaches have achieved a major victory today! We made the Government bow down and listen to us. We will not stop till Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," Ranka said in a post on X.