Sonam Wangchuk vows to continue protest until Parliament acts

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday declared that his indefinite hunger strike would continue beyond the proposed Sansad Chalo march, saying he would end his fast only if the government accepted responsibility for recent failures in the education system or if political leaders assured him that the issue would be raised in Parliament.

In a handwritten note shared on social media, Wangchuk reiterated that accountability — not compromise — remained the sole objective of his protest.

"Many of you have asked when I will end my fast. As mentioned earlier to supporters, I will end my fast on 20 July... if the government takes accountability for the recent failures in the education system, paper leaks, et cetera," he wrote.

If no such assurance is forthcoming, Wangchuk said, his fast would continue despite mounting concerns over his health.

"Notwithstanding my health, my fast continues after the Sansad Chalo march and will be broken only under the following circumstances," the note read.

The activist said he would also call off the fast if the leadership of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and he reached the gates of Parliament and Members of Parliament across party lines assured them that the issue would be taken up during the Monsoon Session.