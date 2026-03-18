CPI(M) demands compensatory relief for Sonam Wangchuk

The CPI(M) (Communist Party of India (Marxist)) on Wednesday welcomed the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk and demanded compensatory relief, while reiterating its opposition to the National Security Act (NSA), under which he had been detained.

Party general secretary M.A. Baby said it was important for the Supreme Court to deliver a judgment on the legality of Wangchuk’s detention despite the government revoking the order.

“Welcome the release of Sonam Wangchuk… It is imperative that the Supreme Court deliver its judgment on the petition, quash the illegal detention, and provide compensatory relief,” Baby said in a post on X.

Demand for judicial scrutiny

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, challenging his detention under the NSA as illegal and arbitrary.