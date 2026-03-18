CPI(M) demands compensatory relief for Sonam Wangchuk
Party urges SC to rule on detention plea, reiterates opposition to NSA
The CPI(M) (Communist Party of India (Marxist)) on Wednesday welcomed the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk and demanded compensatory relief, while reiterating its opposition to the National Security Act (NSA), under which he had been detained.
Party general secretary M.A. Baby said it was important for the Supreme Court to deliver a judgment on the legality of Wangchuk’s detention despite the government revoking the order.
“Welcome the release of Sonam Wangchuk… It is imperative that the Supreme Court deliver its judgment on the petition, quash the illegal detention, and provide compensatory relief,” Baby said in a post on X.
Demand for judicial scrutiny
The Supreme Court is currently hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, challenging his detention under the NSA as illegal and arbitrary.
The plea argued that it was “preposterous” that Wangchuk, known for his work in education, innovation and environmental conservation, would be targeted after decades of public recognition.
Baby said the government should not be allowed to avoid legal scrutiny by revoking the detention order.
“The Home Ministry cannot be allowed to evade the legal implications solely by revoking Wangchuk's detention order,” he said.
Opposition to preventive detention laws
The CPI(M) reiterated its long-standing opposition to “draconian” laws such as the NSA, alleging that such provisions have been used to curb dissent and target political opponents.
“The government should immediately initiate dialogue with Wangchuk and the protest committee,” Baby said, adding that democratic aspirations in Ladakh should not be suppressed.
Wangchuk, 59, was detained on 26 September last year under the NSA, two days after protests in Ladakh turned violent, resulting in four deaths.
He was released from Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday after the Union government revoked the detention order with immediate effect.
The case continues to be heard in the Supreme Court, where the legality of his detention remains under challenge.
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