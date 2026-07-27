CJP raises alarm over reported detentions despite Centre’s assurance to protesters

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday expressed concern over reports that students and other protesters were being detained or arrested in several states despite the Centre's assurance that no punitive action would be taken against those who participated in the nationwide agitation over the NEET paper leak.

In a statement shared on X by party spokesperson Saurav Das, the CJP said it had received reports of protesters being "targeted, detained or arrested" by authorities, particularly in Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.

The statement comes just days after the outfit suspended its 36-day nationwide protest following the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The decision to end the agitation was taken after Union ministers J. P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh assured the protesters that no action would be initiated against those who had participated peacefully in the movement.

The protest, which began on 20 June over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, culminated in a 26-day hunger strike by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk before being called off after talks with the government.