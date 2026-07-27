CJP raises alarm over reported detentions despite Centre’s assurance to protesters
CJP urges govt to honour its commitment, release detainees and withdraw FIRs after reports of action against protesters in several states
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday expressed concern over reports that students and other protesters were being detained or arrested in several states despite the Centre's assurance that no punitive action would be taken against those who participated in the nationwide agitation over the NEET paper leak.
In a statement shared on X by party spokesperson Saurav Das, the CJP said it had received reports of protesters being "targeted, detained or arrested" by authorities, particularly in Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.
The statement comes just days after the outfit suspended its 36-day nationwide protest following the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The decision to end the agitation was taken after Union ministers J. P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh assured the protesters that no action would be initiated against those who had participated peacefully in the movement.
The protest, which began on 20 June over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, culminated in a 26-day hunger strike by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk before being called off after talks with the government.
The CJP said it had relied on the Centre's assurance while ending the agitation and described the reported detentions as a matter of "grave concern".
It claimed its legal team was working with lawyers in the affected states to secure the release of those detained and provide legal assistance wherever required.
The organisation also urged the Centre, particularly Nadda and Singh, to ensure that the assurances given during negotiations were honoured by facilitating the release of detainees and preventing any coercive or retaliatory action against protesters.
The CJP further demanded that all FIRs registered against participants in the agitation be withdrawn, adding that the Centre had committed to providing a written guarantee on the issue by Tuesday.
The party said its decision to suspend the protest had been taken in good faith and warned that any departure from the government's assurance would amount to a breach of trust not only with the CJP but also with the thousands of young people who had chosen dialogue over continued demonstrations.
Warning that any violation of the commitment would be unacceptable to the youth, the outfit demanded the immediate release of all those detained and the withdrawal of all FIRs, saying it would consider further action if the assurances were not honoured.
With PTI inputs