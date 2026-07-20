After two-hour wait, CJP team meets J.P. Nadda amid Parliament march clashes

A two-member delegation of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) waited for more than two hours before meeting Union health minister J.P. Nadda on Monday, 20 July as the government opened a channel of communication with protesters who had attempted to march to Parliament earlier in the day.

The meeting, which lasted about 10 minutes, came after thousands of protesters gathered in central Delhi demanding education reforms and the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

The CJP said Nadda assured the delegation that he would hold internal consultations and sought time to discuss the outfit's demands with the government leadership.

Official sources confirmed that the CJP representatives met Nadda as part of the government's outreach to the protesters. They said discussions within the government on the agitation were underway and that a formal statement could be issued.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said he and the outfit's national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka met the minister at his residence after waiting for over two hours.

"After waiting for more than 2 hours, @AshutoshRanka and I just met J.P. Nadda ji at his residence for 10 minutes. While we submitted a written letter with our demands, he has assured us that he will meanwhile speak internally. We are in that process. There is news of mass detention etc," Das said in a post on X.