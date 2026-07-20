Clashes, tear gas hinder students' march to Parliament; several hurt, detained
Thousands marching to Parliament clashed with police as security was tightened on the opening day of the monsoon session
Delhi Police lobbed tear gas shells and used batons on Parliament Street on Monday, 20 July after thousands of protesters marching towards Parliament clashed with security personnel on the opening day of the monsoon session.
The protest, called by the online outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to demand education reforms and the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, drew participation from student organisations including AISA, KYS and SFI, as well as professionals from different sectors.
Tensions escalated at around 11.15 am when protesters breached a major barricade outside the Parliament Street police station and advanced towards Parliament, located just over a kilometre from the protest site at Jantar Mantar.
About 10 minutes later, amid chants of 'Bharat Mata ki jai', 'Vande Mataram' and 'inquilab zindabad', protesters attempted to cross multiple barricades in the high-security zone, triggering clashes with police.
According to police, some miscreants in the crowd hurled objects, leaving several people, including police personnel, injured. A number of protesters also sustained injuries, while several police personnel were seen bleeding during the confrontation.
"We have come here to raise our voice for education reforms. We will not be pushed back without being heard. We are not scared of any jail," a protester said while being escorted away by police.
Police also fired tear gas shells near Gate 2 of the Central Secretariat Metro station. More than 20 protesters were detained, officials said.
Internet services in parts of New Delhi were suspended on the directions of the authorities. At around 1.00 pm, police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), banning public gatherings in the area.
A heavy deployment of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel was made across central Delhi to prevent protesters from reaching Parliament.
"Since it's a sensitive area, security has been doubled across the New Delhi district. Several additional companies of paramilitary forces have been stationed, and police personnel from various departments have been deployed to maintain law and order," a police officer said.
Paramilitary personnel in riot gear had been deployed overnight, with additional companies pressed into service on Monday. Police from adjoining districts were also requisitioned to guard key intersections, sensitive installations and government buildings across the Lutyens' Delhi area ahead of the march.
Azad Samaj Party MP Chandrashekhar Azad, who represents Nagina, and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, the MP from Mainpuri, also visited the protest site.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed five stations — Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth — as a precautionary measure.
The CJP had announced the Parliament march to coincide with the first day of the monsoon session, demanding sweeping education reforms and the resignation of Pradhan.
With PTI inputs