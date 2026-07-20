Clashes, tear gas hinder students' march to Parliament; several hurt, detained

Delhi Police lobbed tear gas shells and used batons on Parliament Street on Monday, 20 July after thousands of protesters marching towards Parliament clashed with security personnel on the opening day of the monsoon session.

The protest, called by the online outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to demand education reforms and the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, drew participation from student organisations including AISA, KYS and SFI, as well as professionals from different sectors.

Tensions escalated at around 11.15 am when protesters breached a major barricade outside the Parliament Street police station and advanced towards Parliament, located just over a kilometre from the protest site at Jantar Mantar.

About 10 minutes later, amid chants of 'Bharat Mata ki jai', 'Vande Mataram' and 'inquilab zindabad', protesters attempted to cross multiple barricades in the high-security zone, triggering clashes with police.