Forces lathicharge CJP protesters, fire tear gas shells to prevent Parliament barricades breach
Several protesters and police personnel sustained minor injuries and 10–15 demonstrators were detained, while Delhi Police maintained that no force was used
Forces resorted to a lathicharge after thousands of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters allegedly tried to breach barricades while marching towards Parliament on Monday, according to PTI sources.
Delhi Police, however, denied using force against the protesters and said the demonstration was being handled professionally.
The march, called by the CJP to press its demands, witnessed heavy security arrangements around Parliament Street and adjoining areas, with multiple layers of barricades erected to prevent protesters from entering the high-security zone around Parliament.
According to PTI sources, the confrontation began at around 11.25 am when a section of protesters attempted to push through the barricades. The situation quickly escalated into a scuffle between demonstrators and security personnel.
The sources said forces resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the crowd after protesters attempted to breach the barricades.
Some protesters and police personnel sustained minor injuries during the confrontation, while around 10–15 protesters were detained, the sources added. The exact number of injured persons was not immediately known.
A heavy deployment of uniformed police personnel, assisted by officers in plain clothes, remained in place across the area throughout the protest to maintain law and order and prevent demonstrators from marching towards Parliament.
However, New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma disputed reports that force had been used.
He said not a single Delhi Police personnel had used force against the protesters.
Delhi Police also issued a statement on its official X handle rejecting media reports that claimed violence or detentions had taken place at Jantar Mantar.
"Some segments from media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place and protest is being handled professionally. All are requested not to fall prey to any rumour/misgivings and to assist Delhi Police in maintaining peace and public order at and around the site," the statement said.
The police statement came even as PTI sources maintained that a lathicharge had taken place near Parliament Street after protesters allegedly attempted to breach security barricades. Authorities continued to maintain a strong security presence in the area as the situation remained under watch.
With inputs from PTI