Forces lathicharge CJP protesters, fire tear gas shells to prevent Parliament barricades breach

Forces resorted to a lathicharge after thousands of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters allegedly tried to breach barricades while marching towards Parliament on Monday, according to PTI sources.

Delhi Police, however, denied using force against the protesters and said the demonstration was being handled professionally.

The march, called by the CJP to press its demands, witnessed heavy security arrangements around Parliament Street and adjoining areas, with multiple layers of barricades erected to prevent protesters from entering the high-security zone around Parliament.

According to PTI sources, the confrontation began at around 11.25 am when a section of protesters attempted to push through the barricades. The situation quickly escalated into a scuffle between demonstrators and security personnel.

The sources said forces resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the crowd after protesters attempted to breach the barricades.

Some protesters and police personnel sustained minor injuries during the confrontation, while around 10–15 protesters were detained, the sources added. The exact number of injured persons was not immediately known.