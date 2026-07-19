Wangchuk will end fast if Parliament session focuses on education accountability: Angmo

Security was tightened across central Delhi on Sunday ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march to Parliament on Monday, with Delhi Police stating that no permission had been sought or granted for the procession even as thousands of protesters gathered for a night-long vigil at Jantar Mantar.

The march, which coincides with the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, is being organised to press for action over the alleged NEET paper leak, accountability in the education system and broader examination reforms.

The CJP has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since 20 June, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged irregularities.

Amid the mobilisation, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was shifted by Delhi Police to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday after three weeks of fasting, conveyed through his wife Gitanjali Angmo that he would end his indefinite hunger strike if political leaders visited him at the hospital and assured him that education accountability would be taken up during the Monsoon Session.

"If political leaders meet Sonam at the hospital and assure him that they will raise the issue of education accountability during the Monsoon Session, he will end his hunger strike tomorrow," Angmo told supporters at Jantar Mantar. She also appealed for the march to remain peaceful, saying Wangchuk had urged protesters to ensure the movement was not misused.