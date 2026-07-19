Wangchuk will end fast if Parliament session focuses on education accountability: Angmo
Police say no permission granted for march as protesters hold night vigil at Jantar Mantar; Opposition leaders, actors back agitation
Security was tightened across central Delhi on Sunday ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march to Parliament on Monday, with Delhi Police stating that no permission had been sought or granted for the procession even as thousands of protesters gathered for a night-long vigil at Jantar Mantar.
The march, which coincides with the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, is being organised to press for action over the alleged NEET paper leak, accountability in the education system and broader examination reforms.
The CJP has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since 20 June, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged irregularities.
Amid the mobilisation, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was shifted by Delhi Police to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday after three weeks of fasting, conveyed through his wife Gitanjali Angmo that he would end his indefinite hunger strike if political leaders visited him at the hospital and assured him that education accountability would be taken up during the Monsoon Session.
"If political leaders meet Sonam at the hospital and assure him that they will raise the issue of education accountability during the Monsoon Session, he will end his hunger strike tomorrow," Angmo told supporters at Jantar Mantar. She also appealed for the march to remain peaceful, saying Wangchuk had urged protesters to ensure the movement was not misused.
In a separate message from Safdarjung Hospital, Wangchuk described Monday's mobilisation as "India's second freedom movement", calling for "freedom from injustice" over alleged examination paper leaks and "freedom from fear" over what he termed his "illegal detention". He appealed to supporters to make the Parliament march a success.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urged protesters to remain at Jantar Mantar through the night, saying their presence was necessary to ensure the march proceeded peacefully. Dipke, who began an indefinite hunger strike after Wangchuk's removal from the protest site, appealed for restraint and asked supporters to follow police guidelines.
The agitation drew support from several Opposition leaders and public figures during the day. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat and AAP leader Manish Sisodia visited the protest site, while actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj also expressed solidarity. Sisodia appealed to all political parties to support the movement.
Delhi Police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remained in force in New Delhi district and warned that unauthorised marches, processions and assemblies would invite legal action. Multi-layered barricading, intensified vehicle checks, CCTV surveillance and a three-tier security deployment involving Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel were put in place around Jantar Mantar, Parliament and other sensitive areas.
The Delhi Traffic Police also issued an advisory warning of traffic restrictions around the Parliament complex on Monday. Meanwhile, CJP leaders claimed that around 20,000 supporters had gathered in and around Jantar Mantar ahead of the planned march, though the figure could not be independently verified.