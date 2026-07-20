CJP protesters defy lathicharge, tear gas during Parliament march; vow to continue agitation

Protesters participating in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) march to Parliament on Monday said they would continue their agitation despite heavy barricading, an alleged lathicharge and the use of tear gas by security personnel, insisting they would not back down until their demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, were met.

The march, which drew students and supporters from across Delhi as well as other states, was stopped near Parliament Street after police erected multiple layers of barricades to prevent demonstrators from entering the high-security zone around Parliament.

Many protesters said they had expected resistance from the authorities but remained determined to press ahead with the movement.

"They tried to stop us multiple times. There was heavy barricading all along the route. We also faced lathicharge and tear gas, but we will not turn back," said Glory, a Delhi University student who participated in the march.

Several students accused the government of ignoring their demands despite weeks of demonstrations and hunger strikes.

"A country that does not care about its students is bound to fall," one student protester said.

Another Delhi University student, Sanskriti Kumar, said the agitation would continue until the government responded.

"All we want is Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We are not asking for something impossible that the government cannot fulfil. We are not turning around today; if we have come this far, we will see this through till the end," she said.

Among those taking part in the march was 52-year-old Kaniz Fatima, a Jamia Millia Islamia alumna, who said she had been supporting the protest at Jantar Mantar since it began, including activists who have been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past three weeks.

"Is this not our country? Do we, as citizens, not have the right to raise questions and challenge situations we do not agree with? Why are they resorting to lathicharge against students who have come here only to demand their rights?" she asked.