Wangchuk stable, receiving comprehensive medical care: Safdarjung Hospital

Doctors said his treatment is being jointly overseen by experts from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, who have recommended uninterrupted medical intervention and continuous monitoring to ensure any potential complications are detected and managed without delay.

"Based on the clinical assessment of the treating teams from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, continued medical intervention and uninterrupted clinical monitoring remain necessary to ensure early detection and timely management of any potential complications," the bulletin added.

Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police early on Saturday after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike. He had been fasting since 28 June in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

Even from his hospital bed, the activist remains at the centre of a protest that has sparked a wider debate over transparency and accountability in India's education system, with his medical condition now drawing as much attention as the cause for which he continues to fast.

With PTI inputs