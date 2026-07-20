Wangchuk stable, receiving comprehensive medical care: Safdarjung Hospital
Activist is under continuous medical management and is being monitored round the clock by a multidisciplinary team of specialists
Activist Sonam Wangchuk remains medically stable, but doctors continue to maintain a high level of vigilance as concerns persist over blood parameters following more than three weeks of fasting, Safdarjung Hospital said on Monday.
In its latest health bulletin, the hospital said Wangchuk's vital signs remain stable, though his blood parameters continue to require close clinical observation. The activist is under continuous medical management and is being monitored round the clock by a multidisciplinary team of specialists.
"Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive comprehensive medical care at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital. His vital parameters remain stable. Blood parameters continue to warrant close clinical observation," the hospital said in the bulletin issued at 10 am.
Doctors said his treatment is being jointly overseen by experts from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, who have recommended uninterrupted medical intervention and continuous monitoring to ensure any potential complications are detected and managed without delay.
"Based on the clinical assessment of the treating teams from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, continued medical intervention and uninterrupted clinical monitoring remain necessary to ensure early detection and timely management of any potential complications," the bulletin added.
Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police early on Saturday after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike. He had been fasting since 28 June in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.
Even from his hospital bed, the activist remains at the centre of a protest that has sparked a wider debate over transparency and accountability in India's education system, with his medical condition now drawing as much attention as the cause for which he continues to fast.
With PTI inputs