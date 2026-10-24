Donald credits Melania with local truce in Ukraine, 'forgets' to mention Pope

White House credits Melania Trump with securing a local ceasefire but does not mention Pope Leo XIV’s earlier intervention.

The Pope appealed to Putin on 16 October and discussed the humanitarian crisis with Zelenskyy three days later.

The truce is intended to facilitate aid deliveries and civilian evacuations from Russian-occupied Oleshky.

The White House has credited US first lady Melania Trump with securing a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine to allow humanitarian aid into the occupied Ukrainian city of Oleshky, without mentioning that Pope Leo XIV had publicly appealed for the same humanitarian outcome a week earlier.

In an announcement on Friday, 23 October, the White House said Melania Trump had successfully secured a localised ceasefire, under which Russia and Ukraine would temporarily halt military operations in Oleshky to facilitate aid deliveries and prepare for civilian evacuations. The truce is scheduled to begin on 29 October.

The announcement described the first lady’s role in emphatic terms, saying she had worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian leaders to establish the agreement’s objectives, technical procedures and terms. It also quoted her as saying that without her intervention, delivering humanitarian aid and evacuating elderly residents would have been impossible.

However, the statement made no reference to Pope Leo XIV’s diplomatic intervention, which had already been made public by the Vatican.