Russia wishes to continue dialogue with Ukraine: Putin

During a telephone conversation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara will continue to make efforts for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.



Also on Friday, the Finland Chamber of Commerce published a survey saying that the sanctions imposed by some Western countries against Russia in some way will affect up to 90 per cent of Finnish export companies.



The impact of sanctions on companies' operations was generally seen as negative.



About 85 per cent of companies responded to the negative effects of sanctions, while only 3.6 per cent of companies thought the sanctions would have a positive impact on the company's business.



A quarter of the companies that responded to the survey said there could be a significant impact on their business.