Russian drone aimed at Ukraine goes 'astray', crashes into Romania building

A Russian drone involved in an overnight assault on Ukraine veered off course and crashed into an apartment building in eastern Romania in the early hours of Friday, 29 May, injuring two people in the NATO member state and intensifying concerns about the war’s spillover risks along the alliance’s eastern border.

Romanian authorities said the drone entered the country’s airspace before slamming into the roof of a residential building in Galati, a city on the Danube River near the borders with Ukraine and Moldova. The impact triggered a fire, left two people with minor injuries and forced the evacuation of several residents.

Romania’s defence ministry said the drone had been tracked by radar after crossing into Romanian airspace. The military scrambled two F-16 fighter jets and a helicopter authorised to engage aerial threats, while emergency alerts were issued to residents in affected areas. However, Romanian forces did not fire on the drone.

Following the incident, Romania urged NATO to accelerate the transfer of anti-drone capabilities to its armed forces, with the foreign ministry describing the drone’s trajectory over Romanian territory as a grave breach of international law.

The incident is the latest in a growing series of drone-related incursions affecting NATO countries since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, fuelling anxieties about the vulnerability of the alliance’s eastern flank.