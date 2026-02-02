Russian drone attack on bus in Ukraine kills at least 12

A Russian drone strike tore through the quiet of Ukraine’s southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region on Sunday, killing at least 12 miners as they travelled home from work, in what Ukrainian officials described as a deliberate assault on civilians employed in the country’s energy sector, the Al Jazeera reported.

The drone slammed into a bus carrying mine workers near the city of Ternivka, leaving behind a charred shell with shattered windows, its twisted frame resting off the roadside. Seven others were wounded in the attack, authorities said.

“Today, the enemy carried out a cynical and targeted attack on energy sector workers in the Dnipro region,” energy minister Denys Shmyhal said in a message posted on Telegram, calling the strike an act of terror. The victims, Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK later confirmed, were its employees returning from their shift underground.

Images released by the State Emergencies Service showed the scorched remains of the bus, a stark symbol of yet another day in which war followed civilians far from the front lines.