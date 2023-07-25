Russian drones destroy grain warehouses at Ukraine ports: Reports

Russian drones reportedly have attacked Ukraine’s Danube ports of Reni and Izmail, destroying grain warehouses and other facilities.

The attacks, using Iranian-supplied drones, follow Russia’s withdrawal this month from the Black Sea deal that allowed Ukraine to export its grain and threats by both Moscow and Kiev to target civilian carriers visiting ports, The Guardian reported.

"Russia hit another Ukrainian grain storage overnight. It tries to extract concessions by holding 400 million people hostage. I urge all nations, particularly those in Africa and Asia who are most affected by rising food prices, to mount a united global response to food terrorism," Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, wrote on Twitter on Monday, without identifying the location of the target.

“Warehouses where grain crops were stored were destroyed, tanks for storing other types of cargo were damaged. There was a fire in one of the production premises, which was promptly extinguished,” local police were quoted as saying by the news outlet.